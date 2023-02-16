Orlando Bloom Confirms His Iconic Role Is Done, Won’t Return

Actor Orlando Bloom has confirmed his future for one iconic role.

Orlando Bloom has starred in many films over the course of his career– which spans more than two decades– but is most known for his role as Legolas in the Lord of the Rings franchise and Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Both of the franchises earned him a net worth of more than $40 million.

Recently, Bloom has been sharing his talents on the television show Carnival Row in the role of Philo.

In an interview with Screenrant, however, Bloom confirmed that he wouldn’t be returning to the show after two seasons.

“You know what I love about this? We get to leave people wanting more,” Bloom said. “That’s how I feel. Like I said, there’s no source material, so where would this end up? Who knows? But there wasn’t a vision for it past what we were filming. I don’t know that we could have done it any more justice. Honestly, I’m down with ‘leave ’em wanting more.’ And that’s what works.”

Could this mean Orlando Bloom is set to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise?

Bloom said in the interview that he wants to leave them “wanting more.” Is this how he feels about Pirates of the Caribbean?

“As you said, there’s 18 hours of film. That was a lot,” Bloom said about the TV show during the interview. “Over five years, shut down for two, and the amount of work that goes into the special effects to bring what is an epic and awesome show. I mean, it’s huge! That set, that set length, to get that up and running, it’s a huge thing. I mean, it’s beautiful. It was so epic and beautiful. But I don’t know. A lot was said. Is there any more to be said? I feel like we said it all, in such a beautifully honest way, too. So, I like ‘leave ’em wanting more.’ Leave ’em wanting more.”

There have been numerous reports that Orlando Bloom (Will Turner) and Keira Knightley (Elizabeth Swann Turner) could reprise their roles in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 as the main protagonists.

In the past, their characters have been complimentary pieces to Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), but with the ongoing fued between Johnny Depp and Disney, there is a strong belief that the actor won’t be returning for Pirates 6.

However, if Bloom’s overall belief is that he wants “to leave fans wanting more,” he may not want to return to a role where there is going to be a lot of speculation and controversy. A large portion of the Disney fan base has already said they will not watch the movie unless Johnny Depp is in it, and this could prove to be more negative for Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley than anything else.

Still, we’ll have to wait and see what exactly happens as the actor moves forward.

What do you think Orlando Bloom should do in relation to Pirates of the Caribbean? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!