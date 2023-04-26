Steven Spielberg Watched ‘Indiana Jones 5’ and His First Reaction Was “Damn!”

Steven Spielberg, the director of the four previous Indiana Jones films, has seen Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023). His overall reaction could foreshadow what the fans might think of the fifth installment.

Although Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) was a team effort, Steven Spielberg was responsible for making Indiana Jones a household name by perfectly directing the massively successful film. The film gave Spielberg his second Oscar nomination for Best Achievement in Directing. Since the first installment, the director continued to helm the movies all the way up until 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Unfortunately, while Indiana Jones was a bit hit in the 80s, the fourth movie starring Harrison Ford did not receive positive reviews from critics or fans. It seemed as though the franchise had lost its spark. With his name attached to the disappointing installment, Spielberg stepped away, and fans believed that would be the end of the Indiana Jones adventures.

But in the spirit of reviving old franchises, Disney and Lucasfilm are ready to bring back Indiana Jones with a fifth (and most likely last) film. This time, the latest adventure is directed by Logan (2017) director James Mangold. Although fans thought Disney had something to do with Spielberg’s absence in the director’s chair, it turns out that Spielberg himself was the one who refused to take the job. Perhaps after Crystal Skull, Spielberg did not want to relive the pressure of delivering a perfect Indy movie.

However, Spielberg is still an executive producer on the film and was able to watch an early preview of the film recently. He told Time 100 Summit that Bog Iger invited him to a screening for the executives and Mangold, where he experienced watching an Indiana Jones movie he didn’t direct for the first time.

“Everybody loved the movie,” said Spielberg. It’s a really, really good Indiana Jones film. I’m really proud of what Jim has done with it.” He added when it was over, his first reaction to the group was, “Damn! I thought I was the only one who knew how to make one of these.”

With the Spielberg stamp of approval, fans can relax a little bit knowing the legendary director is really proud of the lates installment.

Audiences will get to form their own opinion on the film when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes out on June 30, 2023.

