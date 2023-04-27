Will Ke Huy Quan Have a Cameo Role In ‘Indiana Jones 5’?

Coming on the heels of his first Academy Award win, Ke Huy Quan is addressing rumors about his potential appearance in the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023).

It’s hard to imagine the Indiana Jones franchise without Quan, who first joined the series as Indy’s (Harrison Ford) trusty sidekick, Short Round, in 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, a role that he has not played since.

Following his Oscar-winning role in 2022’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, there’s been a recent wave of enthusiasm for Quan to reprise his role, especially considering the James Mangold-directed Dial of Destiny will be the final installment in the Indiana Jones franchise.

The movie, which stars Ford as the titular adventurer alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Helena Shaw, sees the bullwhip-toting archeologist facing off against Nazis at the height of the Space Race between the United States and the Soviet Union.

Check out the official trailer for Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny below:

Speaking with ET in a recent interview, Quan opened up about the possibility of him making a cameo in the film ahead of its quickly-approaching Cannes premiere date. Unfortunately, it sounds like fans shouldn’t get their hopes up about seeing Short Round anytime soon. Read Quan’s full comment below:

I want to say [yes], but no. Here’s the thing. I don’t want to disappoint the fans. I’ve joked about it all the time, but reuniting with Harrison after 38 years, that was very special.

While it sounds like Short Round won’t be appearing in the upcoming sequel, Quan could simply be bluffing for secrecy’s sake. Or perhaps, the mysterious Indiana Jones Disney+ show that was first reported to be in the early stages of development last fall could be a spinoff focused on Quan’s character, meaning he’ll play coy until it’s time to confirm the news. The actor has been openly enthusiastic about the idea in the past, after all.

Disappointing as it might be, the upcoming Indy installment could simply not have the room for a Short Round cameo, either. From what we’ve seen in trailers, it seems like Indy and Helena will already have their hands full facing off against Nazis, and it would be difficult to imagine where Short Round could fit into the already jam-packed story.

For now, whether audiences have seen the last of Short Round remains to be seen. But a return to the Indiana Jones franchise for Quan after so many years away does seem fitting, and the demand from audiences is undoubtedly there now that Quan has fully returned to the Hollywood spotlight.

At the very least, fans can sleep well knowing that Quan and Ford had a heartfelt reunion at last year’s Disney’s D23 event and, more recently, at the 95th Academy Awards, where the longtime Indy actor got to see Quan take home his first Oscar.

The two have a long, shared history together, and hopefully, both actors will be satisfied with Indy’s conclusion when Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters on June 30, 2023.

