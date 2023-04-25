New ‘Dial of Destiny’ Photos Tease Indy’s Last Adventure as Harrison Ford Departs Franchise

With the fifth and final installment of the Harrison Ford-led Indiana Jones franchise set to premiere at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival next month, new images have surfaced, giving fans a closer look at Indy’s last adventure.

Recognizable by his silhouette alone, there’s perhaps no character as synonymous with action and adventure as Indiana Jones. The daring, bullwhip-snapping, fedora-wearing archeologist has been at the front and center of Hollywood since 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, which saw Ford in the titular role.

Since then, he’s starred in three other sequels, the most recent being Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008.

Now, the iconic actor is gearing up to say goodbye to his equally iconic character in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which is slated to get its international premiere at Cannes on May 18 ahead of its theatrical release on June 30. Check out the latest trailer below:

Directed by James Mangold, the fifth Indiana Jones installment will see the titular hero facing off against Nazis in 1969, at the height of the space race between the United States and the Soviet Union. The movie will digitally de-age Ford for certain parts, with the opening scene reportedly focusing on Indy as he struggles to escape a Nazi castle, edited to like his old Raiders of the Lost Ark self.

In addition to Ford, the film sees Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a leading role as Indy’s equally adventurous goddaughter, Helena Shaw, as well as Mads Mikkelsen, who plays ex-Nazi-turned-space program engineer Doctor Jürgen Voller. Narcos alum Boyd Holbrook and Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas will also star.

Recently, in an exclusive spread for Total Film Magazine‘s upcoming issue, new stills from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny were revealed, showing the titular explorer and Waller-Bridge’s character working side-by-side on whatever journey they find themselves on. Check out the images below:

Fans also got a glimpse at Indy’s updated look, which showcases his signature leather jacket bag and fedora:

With the film’s release right around the corner, there’s much to be excited about for Indy’s last onscreen go-around. While the Indiana Jones franchise certainly has room to grow thanks to its new bosses at Disney, Harrison and Mangold have repeatedly confirmed that the upcoming film will serve as the lead actor’s final goodbye to the series.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is gearing up to be one of 2023’s most highly-anticipated releases and has the potential to score big at the box office. Either way, it’s sure to be a fun, action-packed, and nostalgia-ridden stroll down memory lane. If the film can manage to replicate even some of the magic that made its predecessors so memorable, then it’s well-positioned to serve as a fitting goodbye to such a legendary character.

