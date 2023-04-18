A New Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Documentary Series Is in the Works

With all the widespread media coverage of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court hearings that took place exactly a year ago, it seems that every bit of detail has been milked from these celebrities’ private lives. However, a new three-part documentary about the now-infamous defamation trial is in the works, promising to give viewers the whole story.

The series’ working title is Depp V Heard, produced by Bitachon365 and Empress Films. The latter is the documentary studio that produced The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes last year, which was a disappointing watch for most viewers.

There are already several series and exposés available for viewing, such as the Discovery+ Original Johnny vs. Amber: The U.S. Trial. There is also the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Love and War 60 Minutes Australia special. Depp V Heard promises to be the most in-depth examination of the defamation trial between the Pirates of the Caribbean star and his ex-wife. The Aquaman actress lost the case to Depp, and the documentary will center around his victory. The series pulls from courtroom footage, interviews, news sources, and user-generated content to explore some of the most significant moments of the trial.

While most of these documentary series centered around the Depp and Amber case are just dramatic retellings of the story everyone already knows, viewers can not get enough of this trial. The YouTube videos from Law & Crime, the leading network covering live courtroom cases, have gained millions of views and broke the record for the most views of any case available online.

Whether or not everyone knows the defamation trial like the back of their hand, Bitachon365 and Empress Films plan to deliver some juicy content that will most likely get viewers’ attention. However, you won’t be able to catch this documentary just anywhere. The three-part series will be available exclusively on the British public broadcast television channel known as Channel 4 Entertainment.

It’s unclear when the documentary series will be available. If you search for the Depp and Heart Trial on the Channel 4 website, you get an error message.

