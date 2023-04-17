Johnny Depp’s Fight With Disney Settles, Will Make Major Comeback

Johnny Depp won’t call it a comeback.

For the last several months, fans have been enthralled with the potential that Johnny Depp might return to Disney after the company turned its back on him. Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Jerry Bruckheimer was last quoted saying that the two parties should put their differences aside to get Captain Jack Sparrow back in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but Depp has remained quiet.

As a matter of fact, the fight between Johnny Depp and Disney has settled quite a bit over the last couple of months. Depp moved out of Hollywood, and Disney has quieted down on its plans to make a sixth installment of the franchise, potentially teasing that the company will wait until Depp is ready to return before it goes ahead with another film.

Still, as the fight with Disney settles, Johnny Depp has more plans on the horizon, including a major comeback.

Johnny Depp will be on the big screen in the upcoming edition of the Cannes Film Festival as he co-stars in the opening film, Jeanne du Barry on May 16. In the period romance, he portrays Louis XV, while actress and filmmaker Maïwenn plays the titular 18th courtesan and also directs.

This French-language role marks Depp’s return to the big screen after three years, as he tries to rebuild his career following a turbulent defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard last June. The film, inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, will be launched in cinemas in France by distributor Le Pacte at the same time as its red carpet world premiere.

The drama is co-written by Maïwenn, Teddy Lussi-Modeste, and Nicolas Livecchi, and produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Grégoire Sorlat of Why Not Production Company, Johnny Depp’s IN.2 production company, La Petite Reine, and France Télévisions. Executive producers include the Red Sea Film Festival of Saudi Arabia, while Goodfellas (ex-Wild Bunch International) serves as the international sales agent. The first images of the film, promising a sumptuous drama, were released in a French-language trailer last week.

Will Johnny Depp return to Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

There has been no word if the film could circulate in America, but the movie’s director did recently speak out about having Depp in the movie and said that the decision wasn’t a controversial one at all. As a matter of fact, many believed the director’s comments could potentially be another step in forcing Disney’s hand to bring the actor back.

Of course, for now, fans will have to wait.

There are questions as to what Disney would do if Johnny Depp decided not to return– and after the strong line that Disney made after the allegations from Amber Heard came forward, this would be surprising– and they range from making a Disney+ series to moving on with plans for two new films. Margot Robbie, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, and Dwayne Johnson have all been pegged as possible replacements for Captain Jack Sparrow, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

