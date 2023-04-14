Johnny Depp Goes Viral After Latest Threats Hit Home

Actor Johnny Depp is back in the limelight, but this time it’s for a strange reason.

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard took centerstage for much of the spring and summer last year when the two faced off in a bitter defamation trial that ended with Depp being awarded $10.35 million in compensentary damages. While Amber Heard (Aquaman) received much less, she vowed to appeal the verdict, but eventually, the two settled outside of court, and their legal proceedings came to an end.

Though the legal proceedings are reportedly over, there has still been plenty of fallout. Johnny Depp– who has become known for his iconic roles in Hollywood– was reportedly been blacklisted by many studios, including Disney. As an example, he was removed from the Fantastic Beasts franchise by Warner Bros before the trial ever began. Though many fans have hoped that Depp would return to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, it would seem that the two parties are still many miles apart.

Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Jerry Bruckheimer shared that he believed the two parties should put away their differences and that he’d love to see Captain Jack Sparrow make an epic return. Unfortunately, that still hasn’t been the case.

Now, more comments have come forward and, this time, they hit pretty close to home for the Edward Scissorhands actor.

Lori Allison, the first wife of Johnny Depp, recently shared on a new episode of the Popcorned Planet Podcast that she believed the claims from Amber Heard were “horrific.”

“I’m no angel, I’ve done my share of shitty things to people, but what she did was absolutely horrific,” Allison said. “And if there were things that I could do to her that were legal, I would do them. I would.”

Allison, who was married to Depp from 1983-1985, said that Depp was “generous” and “kind.”

“I probably broke down several times because I felt really bad for him,” she said. “You know, he’s very private, which is why I don’t do interviews. He’s very private. And I think for him to come out so wholeheartedly was what he really needed to do. And I thought it was either going to be an epic train wreck or it was going to go really well.”

These comments come on the heels of the latest report about Depp that he has officially left Hollywood and is looking to continue his acting and music career in Europe. For now, no more updates have been given about a potential return to a major studio like Disney or Warner Bros., but some insiders do believe he could star in another Tim Burton film in the future.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest pertaining to Johnny Depp, Disney, Entertainment, and much more.