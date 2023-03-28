Johnny Depp Reuniting With Legend to Defeat Disney, Report Says

Actor Johnny Depp may soon be making a comeback, but not one that you may expect.

Since the defamation trial with Amber Heard ended, many have wondered what might be next for Johnny Depp. Though the allegations from Amber Heard are seemingly behind the actor in Europe– with a new independent movie set to debut soon– things are not there in Hollywood. Depp recently moved out of Hollywood and there have been numerous reports from insiders that major studios, such as Disney, have blackballed the actor from returning.

As we all know, Warner Bros. removed Depp from the Fantastic Beast franchise, replacing the actor with Mads Mikkelsen. Disney has reportedly been toying with the idea of releasing a sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean without Captain Jack Sparrow. While the company hasn’t made any official decisions on Captain Jack Sparrow’s future or if there even will be a Pirates of the Caribbean 6, it seems that Johnny Depp may be more interested in joining the competition.

Several insider rumors and reports have indicated that Johnny Depp may reunite with Tim Burton to play a role in Beetlejuice 2. Of course, this would mean he would star alongside Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice) and others. One star who has been rumored to also join the cast is none other than Jenna Ortega, who has gone viral playing the role of Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series Wednesday.

Johnny Depp and Tim Burton have a long-standing creative partnership that has resulted in some of the most beloved films of the past few decades. The two first worked together on the 1990 film Edward Scissorhands which was a critical and commercial success.

Since then, they have collaborated on several other films, including Ed Wood (1994), Sleepy Hollow (1999), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Corpse Bride (2005), and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007). These movies have been known for their unique visuals, quirky characters, and dark, Gothic themes, which have become hallmarks of Burton’s style.

Depp has become one of Burton’s go-to actors, with many of his most iconic roles coming from their collaborations. Depp has said that he appreciates Burton’s vision and his ability to bring out the unique qualities in each character he plays. If he were to return to Warner Bros., after the company replaced him, perhaps this means he’d be willing to return to Disney in the future.

