‘Pirates’ Star Johnny Depp Finally Speaks Out After Abandoning Hollywood

Actor Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow is one of the most memorable characters, and performances of Depp’s, in the last two decades. The charming yet arrogant pirate captain first sailed onto screens in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), and over the franchise’s 14-year history, it became Depp’s most commercial film performance to date.

The Jack Sparrow legacy would end up marred by the actor’s legal battles with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Through the industry fallout and firing from roles, Depp has ended up leaving Hollywood behind, opting for a quieter pace in the United Kingdom — and he’s letting people know why in a surprising new interview.

Johnny Depp is one of the world’s most beloved Hollywood stars. From early career beginnings in the 1980s and 1990s, where he began collaborating with director Tim Burton, Depp became a household name after appearing in The Walt Disney Company and Jerry Bruckheimer’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Over the years, the actor has played Jack Sparrow in five blockbuster movies, including the most expensive movie ever made, but has also lent his acting talents to other global successes like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) and Alice in Wonderland (2010), both by Tim Burton. More recently, the Edward Scissorhands (1990) star appeared as the main antagonist in the Harry Potter spinoff movies Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2015) and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2016). Depp was replaced with Hannibal actor Mads Mikkelsen for the third installment in J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts franchise.

The recasting of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald came around when Disney also let Depp go from his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. Both of these incidents, as well as the actor’s overall exile from the film industry, came after Depp lost his libel trial against News Group Newspapers LTD in 2020. Justice Andrew Nicol of the London High Court ruled in favor of the British tabloid The Sun, after they called Depp a “wife-beater.”

The claim came after allegations of domestic violence from Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp subsequently lost his appeal against Justice Nicol’s ruling that the alleged domestic abuse claims were “substantially true” in 2021, leaving his return to Pirates all but dead in the water.

Despite such strong claims, and Heard’s later opinion essay in The Washington Post, Depp’s fanbase has remained strong — if not stronger than before. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp and #IStandWithJohnnyDepp have often trended online since the legal battle began between Depp and Heard. While the libel case in London fell through for Depp, the defamation lawsuit waged on the homefront in Fairfax County, Virginia, would see at least some redemption for the once-famed actor.

The jury, overseen by Judge Penney Azcarate, found that Heard had defamed Depp with her Post Op-Ed. While they also found Depp had defamed the DC actress through comments made by Depp’s then-lawyer, the damages dealt largely swayed in Depp’s favor.

Now, months after the highly-publicized six-week trial, Depp has finally spoken out about his move to England, where a quieter life is paramount.

Speaking to Somerset Life, the 59-year-old actor detailed why he has chosen to spend his time on his 850-acre, £13 million mansion in the south of England. Depp said:

“I just love places with character. British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour — without going over the top. I like going to places, seeing things and meeting people — but I’m not the great extrovert that people think.”

The Pirates film star added:

“In truth, I’m quite a shy person. That’s one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me — and that’s nice. I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don’t mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded.”

Depp indeed has a fondness for the United Kingdom and other countries in Europe. Amid the defamation lawsuit, Depp surprised concert-goers in Sheffield, England, when he appeared on stage with the late Jeff Beck. He would later make more appearances with the musician throughout his UK tour.

This could confirm Depp’s unlikelihood of heading back to the lights and cameras of Hollywood, meaning his return as Jack Sparrow may never happen. After years of litigation, his return as Jack Sparrow would be one of the most talked about events in history and would destroy the quiet life Depp so clearly wants.

As for his future as Jack Sparrow, a sixth, seemingly defunct Pirates of the Caribbean movie starring Margot Robbie is now dead at Disney, leaving the door open for Depp’s return. That said, there have been no confirmations from Disney, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer has only teased he wants to work with Depp again in the Pirates franchise. And even if Disney does want to move forward with Depp, they may have a hard time getting the actor on board as he revealed his hurt during the trial last year — even a reported $301 million may not be enough to heal those wounds.

Amber Heard will next appear in James Wan’s Aquaman (2018) sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), this Christmas. The size of her role as Mera in the DC Extended Universe sequel is still contested.

Do you think Johnny Depp will return to Hollywood? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!