Johnny Depp Will Tour North America With Jeff Beck

Have you been dreaming of seeing Johnny Depp play live? Well, Jeff Beck just announced the Pirates of the Caribbean star will be joining him on his North America tour!

Johnny Depp is one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

Depp is best known in the Disney community for playing the iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor recently sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry Piper (2011), and more) for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard countersued Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

The trial has since ended as on Wednesday, June 1, the jury found Ms. Heard defamed Mr. Depp by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse. The jury found that Mr. Depp proved Ms. Heard lied about her allegations.

In Heard’s countersuit against Depp, the jury found that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her. Heard now owes Depp $15 million. Depp owes Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

After the trial, Depp is trying to get back into his career and doing things he loves, including playing guitar next to friend and musician, Jeff Beck.

Depp played select dates of Jeff Beck’s tour after the trial ended, surprising the crowd in the England, but now, the duo is coming to North America!

Jeff Beck is set to kick off the North America tour on September 23 with ZZ Top, and Depp will join Beck beginning October 1, 2022 for the remainder of the tour.

Here are the dates Johnny Depp will join Jeff Beck:

October 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

October 4 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

October 6 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 7&8 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

October 10 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

October 13 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center

October 14&15 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

October 17 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

October 19 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

October 20 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

October 22 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater

October 23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

November 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

November 2 – Temecula, CA@ Pechanga Resort & Casino

November 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater

November 5 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Bank of America Performing Arts Center Thousand Oaks

November 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

November 8 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

November 9 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

November 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live

November 12 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort

Will you be buying tickets to see Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck? Let us know in the comments below.