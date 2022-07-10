Johnny Depp Releases New Music Which Seemingly Bashes Amber Heard

Johnny Depp recently sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry Piper (2011), and more) for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard countersued Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

On Wednesday, June 1, the jury found Ms. Heard defamed Mr. Depp by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse. The jury found that Mr. Depp proved Ms. Heard lied about her allegations.

In Heard’s countersuit against Depp, the jury found that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her. Heard now owes Depp $15 million. Depp owes Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

Now that the trial has ended, Depp is focusing on his career, which includes releasing new music with Jeff Beck, whom he has been on tour with since the defamation trial ended.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor wrote two songs for a new album release with the musician, titled “18”.

The Sunday Times reviewed the new record, which seemingly has two songs that target Depp’s ex-wife. One of the songs on the album features lyrics sung by Depp:

“I think you’ve said enough for one motherf***ing night.”

On another song titled “Sad Motherf***ing Parade”, Depp says:

“You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch. […] If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.”

The upcoming album is titled “18” and will be released on Friday, July 15. Depp’s songs are the only two original songs on the record as the rest are covers of songs by Lou Reed, The Velvet Underground, and The Beach Boys.

Johnny Depp, is one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

Depp is best known in the Disney community for playing the iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, as well as many witnesses including Depp’s ex, Kate Moss, took the stand and pled their cases over a six-week trial. A seven-person jury went into deliberation on Friday, May 27 and reached a verdict on Wednesday, June 1.

Amber Heard awaited the verdict in the courtroom next to her attorneys, but Johnny Depp was in the United Kingdom as he has been making surprise appearances at Jeff Beck gigs and did not make it back to the United States. According to reports, Depp watched the verdict live from the United Kingdom.

