Harrison Ford Tears Up During Six-Minute Standing Ovation for ‘Indiana Jones’

Harrison Ford has been Indiana Jones since 1981 – that’s over 40 years.

He’s had other roles in between, sure – and Han Solo is nothing to sneeze at – but Indiana Jones is not only a character who aged along with him but one who keeps on coming back. (Sorry, Han.)

Nobody expected a fifth Indiana Jones film, especially after the lukewarm critical reception for the last one, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which tried to launch Shia LaBeouf as the next face of the franchise.

Not only is there now a fifth one – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – it seems absolutely everyone loves it. Steven Spielberg gave it his stamp of approval, and now, so has the entire Cannes Film Festival.

Before the showing of the new film, Cannes awarded Ford with an honorary Palm D’Or, along with a beautiful highlight reel from his films – much like they did with Tom Cruise for Top Gun the year previous.

Ever the classy gentleman, Ford began his acceptance speech with a wry joke and a genuine expression of appreciation for his wife.

“They say before you die, you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes – a great part of my life, but not all my life. My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, Calista (Flockhart)’s support for my passion, and my dreams, and I’m grateful.”

He continued to express appreciation for one other group: All of his fans.

And you know…I love you too. Thank you. You’ve given my life purpose and meaning, and I’m grateful for that, so grateful. So grateful to have the opportunity to work with artists like Jim (Broadbent) and Phoebe (Waller-Bridge) – even Madds (Mikkelsen).

Ford finished the speech, giving an excellent segue into the screening of the new film. He said:

I am deeply moved by this honor…but I got a movie you gotta see.

It was after the viewing of the film, though, that Ford got his true honor and was truly moved.

After the new Indiana Jones was shown at Cannes, the audience went out of their way to show their approval with a six-minute standing ovation – and Harrison Ford clearly felt every bit of their love. The legendary actor teared up as he looked around at all the admiration, as did his wife, Calista Flockhart, looking on, and his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Harrison Ford gets teary during the six-minute standing ovation for #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny at #Cannes2023 pic.twitter.com/FYcA3xZ4Wb — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 18, 2023

This will be Harrison Ford’s last outing as Indiana Jones. Even in the film, we see that the old professor is about to retire, his adventuring days long behind him – until his estranged goddaughter, one Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), turns up seeking an artifact that her father gave to Indy before he died.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will take everyone’s favorite archaeologist on one last adventure – and based on the hype at Cannes, it’s an adventure that you’re certainly not going to want to miss.

Are you looking forward to the new Indiana Jones movie? Let us know in the comments!