Harrison Ford Is Confident That ‘Indiana Jones 5’ “Will “Knock Your Socks Off”

Grab your fedora; Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) is rolling into theaters next month like a giant bolder, and Harrison Ford promises it will be the final installment that fans deserve.

When Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) came out nearly twenty years after the final installment of Spielberg’s and Lucas’s trilogy, fans of the iconic character were thrilled to see his return to the big screen. Unfortunately, the fourth adventure left a bad taste in audiences’ mouths. The film was such a letdown that most fans were not immediately thrilled when they heard Disney would be revitalizing the franchise back in 2016. However, there was always one person who was excited about the fifth and final adventure, and that was Harrison Ford.

In the first behind-the-scenes featurette for the new film, Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm, proclaims that Ford loves the character just as much as the audience does. Unlike his return to Star Wars, which felt more like an obligation, Ford has always expressed more admiration for reprising the role of Indy. So it should come as no surprise that the 80-year-old actor was on board right away when Disney first came to him with the idea to do a fifth Indiana Jones film. It was even Ford himself who suggested director James Mangold when Spielberg dropped out.

Ford also appears in the featurette, promising fans this is the final installment they all deserve. After Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was a disappointing addition to the franchise, we’re sure that the actor doesn’t want to end his legacy on a bad note. “I feel confident that we’re gonna knock their socks off,” says Ford.

Although some fans believe Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) is underrated and should still be considered a worthy installment, audiences can look forward to one last adventure from the bullwhip-welding hero that seems to be better than the previous.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) will hit theaters on June 30.

Are you looking forward to the final Indiana Jones adventure? Let us know in the comments.