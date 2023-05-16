‘Captain America 4’ Set Photos Showcase Anthony Mackie’s New Suit

Set photos are not the hardest to come by, as photographers and internet sleuths often find sneaky ways to capture on-set locations and happenings. The newest set photos come from Atlanta, where Captain America 4 is filming. This new photo is the best look at Anthony Mackie in his newly designed Captain America costume.

Anthony Mackie already showcased his new Captain America costume in Falcon and the Winter Solider, which was a take on the classic Falcon costume, but with the star in the center to symbolize everyone’s favorite Avenger. However, there was always the idea that the costume could be altered further to give Sam Wilson a more signature look.

The ending of Falcon and Winter Solider also saw Wilson pleading to the world about the racial connotations of becoming Captain America. His impassioned speech was a beautiful look at a much different take on the hero the comic world has been exposed to, which could be the most significant reason he might end up with a new costume moving forward.

As stated, Captain America 4 is filming in Atlanta, and Anthony Mackie was caught in his full costume—which you can see below.

Captain America Goes Gold

While we will admit the picture is a little blurry, Anthony Mackie is shown in the left image with a newly designed Captain America costume. The costume looks similar to what he used in Falcon and the Winter Soldier but has two significant differences. One is Sam Wilson isn’t wearing the full white mask compliment that connected from the shoulders to his head. Also, he is wingless.

The new suit also has a gold star in the center and doesn’t showcase the typical red, white, and blue motif. Granted, this new costume could be used for a particular sequence in the film, or it might be the new Sam Wilson costume moving forward. Either way, it looks great.

Interestingly, this new costume design holds no connection to the comics, so these alterations for Captain America could be unique and created by the MCU. This would mean Marvel is set to alter the hero.

We know that Danny Ramirez is set to reprise his role as Joaquin Torres, who will become the new Falcon in the MCU. Wilson showcasing a costume without wings would also support this. We could see Wilson take on a more traditional role of using the shield while running at his opponents instead of using the power of flight.

Then again, Wilson might just not have his wings on currently in this shot. Captain America 4 has the tentative title of “New World Order,” which could mean the enemies and heroes will all undergo significant changes. We did report that the “New World Order” moniker might be altered, but the general idea of the film will likely stay the same.

The rumored criminal organization that is set to be revealed in Captain America 4 is the Serpent Society, though that has not yet been corroborated. With a new organization like HYDRA coming into play, it might also take a new version of Sam Wilson to stop them. We can’t wait to see what news comes out next for this anticipated Marvel film.

Do you like the new-look Captain America?