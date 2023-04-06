‘Captain America’ Actor Confirms MCU Plans Canceled, Jumping Ship

A popular actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has confirmed that they’re jumping ship.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been in the midst of some major changes and shifts as it looks to move forward into Phase 4. Disney finished up Phase 4 with a major blockbuster hit in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), which brought in a total of more than $900 million at the box office. However, Phase 5 didn’t get off to such a “hot start” as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) tanked in ratings.

But, there are hopes that Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, which is set to be released in May of 2023, will be a major box office success, and there’s no question that the film has received tons of hype.

While many fans are looking forward to the future of the MCU, many others have expressed that they are experiencing “Marvel fatigue” because of the numerous MCU projects, both on the big screen and through Disney+ limited series. Though there have been tons of projects, that doesn’t mean that every single one that originally got the “green light” ended up getting made.

As a matter of fact, there are many projects that have been announced in the past that never ended up getting made. One of these was reportedly a closer look at the villain Crossbones. Crossbones, a supervillain of Captain America, was played by Frank Grillo and made his first appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and later in Captain America: Civil War (2016).

Though there were rumors several years ago that Grillo could return to the MCU in some capacity, the actor just spoke out about his future.

In a recent interview, Grillo shared a statement where he confirmed that he was moving on from the MCU and joining James Gunn’s DC Universe.

“They never told a story [about Crossbones],” he said. “The mythology of the MCU and just what Marvel has in its pool of characters, it’s so deep. Crossbones was there for a minute, but he was supposed to be there longer, then they went the direction they did. I think Crossbones serves a purpose, but I think the interesting thing is that if you see how many people around the world have responded to Crossbones, and again, he’s on the screen for a very f–king short amount of time, I think there’s more there. I think there was more meat on the bone. I was disappointed, which is why I went over to DC.”

Grillo’s performance as Crossbones was widely praised by audiences and critics alike, as he brought a sense of menace and physicality to the role. Despite his limited screen time, Grillo managed to make an impact with his portrayal of the ruthless mercenary, who was willing to do whatever it takes to achieve his goals.

Though James Gunn has not confirmed Grillo’s place in the DC Universe, the actor’s involvement in DC has long-been rumored. With these comments, it’s clear that we’ll see him in DC in some capacity in the future.

