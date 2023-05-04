‘Captain America 4’ Will Reportedly Get a New Title

Things on the Marvel front are getting a little dicey, as it is reported that Captain America 4 will now receive a new title. Industry insider, CanWeGetSomeToast revealed this new rumor via Twitter after a fan asked about the MCU movie going through a rebrand. Another question was followed up about the writer’s strike and how it correlates to the new title, which was also refuted.

We would like to state that this is currently just a rumor, though the evidence has certainly indicated that Captain America 4 will go through a significant title change.

No. Writer’s strike has nothing to do with this — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) May 3, 2023

As mentioned, it was also revealed that the current writer’s strike has nothing to do with the title change.

Interestingly, an Instagram post from atlanta_filming indicated that the title was being changed happened in a post on March 21, which has since been deleted. The reasoning behind the title change has to do with the current world events that are taking place, namely the conspiracy that Russia and China are set to join forces to create a “New World Order.” Considering the confusion that the name can cause on social media and in the news, the MCU chapter will now get a new title.

The “New World Order” moniker that Captain America 4 initially had pointed to rumors that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine was meant to introduce and secretly run the Serpent Society. This coalition of supervillains would be similar to HYDRA and has been rumored for quite some time. Marvel boss Kevin Feige jokingly called Captain America 3 “Serpent Society” at Comic-Con before revealing the real name was Civil War.

Sadly, it appears that Marvel will now have to think of a clever way to rebrand Captain America 4 without giving away what the story will be about. We know that the main villain is said to be The Leader, who Tim Blake Nelson will portray. Nelson is reprising his role as Samuel Sterns from The Incredible Hulk (2008).

Harrison Ford is also replacing the late William Hurt as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who will now serve as President of the United States in Captain America 4. There is plenty to work with regarding a title, but we imagine it might take Marvel some brainstorming to develop the proper emotional conveyance for this new chapter.

Captain America 4 is also the first solo movie for Anthony Mackie, who has taken up the mantle of Captain America as Sam Wilson. We would like to suggest: Captain America: New Dawn. If you are reading this Marvel, we want our cut.

