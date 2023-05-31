Harrison Ford Opens up About ‘Captain America 4’

Harrison Ford is gearing up to have a few incredibly busy years in the entertainment industry and he doesn’t shy away from sharing his thoughts with working on Anthony Mackie’s Captain America: New World Order (2024).

After The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it was clear that a sequel would release a few years later. With Mackie as Captain America, fans are still divided on the decision since Chris Evans’ Captain America is still considered one of the best super hero castings. Fans don’t like the idea of handing the mantle to another person so soon, but Marvel had plans for what would happen with Cap, and the rest is history.

In Captain America 4, fans won’t expect a new fun adventure to be just about Captain America. Harrison Ford is stealing the spotlight as Thaddeus Ross, who will be appearing as the President of the United States in the movie. William Hurt originally had the role, but passed away, leading Marvel Studios to cast Ford for the role .

After Ford’s return as Han Solo years back, fans were shocked to see the actor take on a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ford may love Indiana Jones, but the actor wasn’t a big fan of Star Wars, even if it helped the actor gain a lot of fame. With the MCU fanbase no different than Star Wars, fans are curious for how Ford will handle the press once Captain America nears its release date.

Fan speculate that Marvel Studios needed to recast Hurt’s Ross for one reason. The Red Hulk. Even though Harrison Ford is over 80 years old, Red Hulk is mostly CGI and won’t require a lot from the actor. This is one way that the actor might be able to keep the role without having to injure himself constantly on set.

While talking to Variety about his year of filming, Ford shared that while he did enjoy working on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), the actor had mixed feelings about his role as President Ross as he shares that his days can be enjoyable or tiring and to him, it’s just all work:

“Yeah. I mean, there are tough days and easy days and fun days and all kinds of days. It’s a tough schedule and, yeah, it’s fun. But it’s not a walk in the park. It’s not fun fun. It’s work.”

Ford could be hinting that a Red Hulk could be expected in Captain America 4, but the actor isn’t going to tell fans what might happen to his character on accident like Mark Ruffalo or Tom Holland. Fans will just have to wait and see.

Captain America: New World Order releases in theaters on May 3, 2024.

Do you think Harrison Ford will turn into the Red Hulk? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!