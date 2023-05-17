Dwayne Johnson Influences Disney, Changes ‘Captain America’ Plans

Actor Dwayne Johnson has had a profound effect on The Walt Disney Company and Hollywood, in general.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson has been in the midst of a hefty $3 billion lawsuit in which he faces the allegations of kidnapping. Dwayne Johnson, alongside many other defendants, is being sued by Trenesha Biggers, also known as Rhaka Khan, during her former TNA and WWE days, alleging that she and her kids were kidnapped. In the complaint, Biggers alleges that she was forcefully evicted from her house in Tampa Bay by three men who were hired by Johnson and his business partner Dany Garcia and taken to Miami.

In a Miami hotel room, Biggers says she was physically and emotionally abused, and threatened by both Johnson and Garcia. At this time, a court date has not been set and Johnson and Garcia have both denied any wrongdoing and vowed to clear their names in the matter.

While Johnson may be facing the lawsuit, he is still moving forward with several projects. One of his biggest projects currently on the docket is none other than the live-action Moana remake, which is set to begin filming in October. Though some fans have expressed backlash over another live-action film, many others are excited for the beloved franchise to get a new look with some familiar faces. That’s not the only place inside the World of Disney where Dwayne Johnson has his fingerprints, though.

Inside the Magic previously reported that WWE superstar Seth Rollins had been cast to play a part in the new installment of Captain America. Rollins was spotted on set for Captain America: New World Order and is reportedly going to play a role in the new installment, which will star Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson / Captain America) in the place for MCU heavyweight Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America), who we said goodbye to after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Of course, seeing Rollins play a role in the film shouldn’t come as a surprise. We’ve seen Hollywood embrace professional wrestlers as they make their way into the entertainment industry. This can be seen most notably with John Cena and Dave Bautista, but it all started with Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

The Rock got his big official Hollywood start in The Mummy Returns (2001) alongside Brendan Fraser, followed by his own spinoff, titled The Scorpion King (2002). From there, The Rock climbed the ranks and has since become one of the most recognizable faces in all of Hollywood.

Seth Rollins still has plenty of wrestling matches left in his career, but if he is going to get his start in the entertainment industry, it’s all going to be because of the influence of The Rock. Dwayne Johnson opened a way where there previously hadn’t really been one for professional wrestlers– well, minus Hulk Hogan– and it’s clear that his influence was significant here as Disney gives a role to another WWE superstar.

What do you think of Dwayne Johnson’s influence? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!