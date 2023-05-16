WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is Coming to Burn Down the MCU

Professional wrestlers have almost always made a great addition to any superhero franchise. From Lex Luger in Super Boy (1988-1991) to Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam (2021), their presence has always been unmatched. And now, WWE fan-favorite Seth Rollins can join that list of wrestlers turned into real-life comic book characters.

Originally debuting as Tyler Black, Colby Daniel Lopez now wrestles for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) under the moniker of Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Rollins debuted for WWE in 2012 as a member of The Shield alongside current WWE Champion Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, who currently wrestles as Jon Moxley at AEW.

Seth has since gone on to make his mark on the professional wrestling industry and earned several championships, including the WWE Championship and the WWE Universal Championship, while also winning the 2019 Royal Rumble and the 2014 Money In The Bank ladder match.

His most recent high-profile matches were against Logan Paul at Wrestlemania 39 and Omos at WWE Backlash. He is about to wrestle AJ Styles for the new World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions. Rollins is married to fellow professional wrestler Becky Lynch, and they have one child.

Through his hard work, charisma, and sheer athleticism, Seth Rollins has become one of the most beloved professional wrestlers in the world, so fans are excited to see that he’ll be getting his due when he makes his MCU debut in Captain America: New World Order (2025).

Seth Rollins Lays the Smackdown on Captain America

Recently, the DC and Marvel Cinematic Universes have made great use of professional wrestlers, particularly with John Cena as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad (2021) and Peacemaker (2022-present) and Dave Bautista as Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy series. According to an Instagram post, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins can add his name to that list.

According to an image shared by Europe’s Home of Wrestling Belts (@ehowb1), Seth Rollins can be seen on set for Captain America: New World Order with various crew in his costume for the movie. At least, this can be assumed to be his costume because it looks remarkably similar to what Rollins wears when he enters the ring.

Ehowb1 echoed the excitement of pro wrestling fans everywhere by saying, “[Rollins] is on the set of Captain America: New World Order. Oh my goodness!!”

This has not only enticed wrestling fans to check out the film, but it has also become a matter of speculation because no one knows who Seth Rollins is playing. While it is assumed he’ll be a member of the Serpent Society, a group of villains themed around snakes, no one knows who exactly he’ll be playing.

Rollins will be starring alongside Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/The Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/Leader, Shira Haas as Sabra, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Xosha Roquemore in an undisclosed role.

What other professional wrestlers would you like to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?