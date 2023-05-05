Dave Bautista Bids Farewell to Drax in Emotional “Thank You” to Fans

The MCU world will never be the same after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and that is simply because it is the final time that we will be seeing certain actors in their respective roles. Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista have been the most vocal about stepping away from Marvel, and now Bautista has penned an emotional goodbye to the character on his Twitter page. With a simplistic message of grateful feelings, Bautista simply stated, “Thank you for letting me be your Drax.”

Every day I say a little prayer for Drax. The role that changed my life. Forever grateful to the fans and my Guardians family. What a magical journey it’s been. Thank you for letting me be your Drax. 🙏🏼 #DraxForever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mK5u8sLTI1 — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) May 5, 2023

The above video also channels the importance of music and how that pertains to the special feelings that the Guardians of the Galaxy team has made audiences feel. James Gunn has perfectly implanted music in all three of his films, and Vol. 3 is no different. However, Bautista took it upon himself to showcase his feelings through the magic of Dionna Warwick’s hit 1967 song, “I Say A Little Prayer For You.”

The first Guardians of the Galaxy contained many hit songs from the 1960s and 1970s, and it’s only fitting that Dave Bautista has used another beautiful track to say goodbye to his most beloved character. He also recognizes it as “the role that changed my life,” We are glad it has.

Drax the Destroyer became a fan-favorite in the MCU simply because his simplistic mind turned into something far more. He is arguably the most emotional on the team and a character that has showcased some of the most change in this franchise. Though we imagine Drax can return, it will no longer be Dave Bautista laughing at everyone’s misfortunes.

James Gunn took a chance on the former wrestler, which changed his life forever. Bautista was not a known actor before appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), but that has led to many roles, which is why he wants to step away from Marvel. Despite how emotional Drax has been, Bautista recognizes how “silly” the character is. He also revealed he wanted to do more dramatic roles and not be remembered simply for playing Drax.

Since Guardians of the Galaxy, Bautista has gone on to land roles in hit movies like Knock at the Cabin (2023), Dune (2021), Spectre (2015), and Blade Runner 2049 (2018). He clearly has the acting gravitas that has led to many more key roles, so we understand his need to step away from Marvel.

We will not spoil what happens in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Still, we want to say that we will forever remember Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer simply because of the character’s giant heart. His love for zargnuts and attempts at being invisible have made him the most beloved of the team.

