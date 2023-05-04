Karen Gillan Says “Everyone Was Crying” in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Scene

Is everyone ready to break out the tissues? Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 is set to release today as part of early previews before it officially releases tomorrow. The cast and James Gunn have revealed a highly emotional journey is set to take place, and now Karen Gillan (Nebula) has confirmed which scene made the entire cast break down in tears.

Though nothing has been revealed so far, unless you happened upon some sort of spoilers, we can all presume that this final chapter will see the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy team as we know it. That said, it could mean that one or more characters might meet their end. We know that both Dave Bautista (Drax) and Zoe Saldana (Gamora) have expressed their desire to move past Marvel, with Saldana taking things much further.

James Gunn is also heading off to run the DC Films division at Warner Bros. Discovery, so we can assume that he will put his all into this final chapter. Though the world will likely not want to see their favorite characters die, it could mean curtains for some of them.

Bradley Cooper has expressed that he was crying his eyes out during a crucial scene that involved Rocket, which we hope is not a scene in which the fan-favorite hero dies. Simply put, everyone is indicating that this sequel will be one of Marvel’s saddest ventures.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is “An End of an Era”

Karen Gillan gave a bit more insight into what caused the entire cast to break character and show emotion, though she did it with as much grace as possible without spoiling anything significant.

According to Gillan, “There’s a scene towards the end of the film that’s somewhat of an ending-of-an-era scene. And everyone was crying in the scene. When you see it, just know that none of us are actually acting. Like, everyone was very emotional. It did feel like a goodbye. And it felt real.”

Though we will not reveal which scene Gillan is speaking about, we can all assume that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is an end for many people in the MCU. The team itself is likely to undergo rapid changes, especially with many actors wanting to move on from their characters. If this scene is enough to make someone like Nebula cry for real, we can imagine it will tug on everyone’s heartstrings.

For those who have already seen the movie or want to know what they might be getting into, you can read our review of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 here.

