Chris Pratt “Not Sad” Over ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Ending, Grateful for Fans

While walking the red carpet at the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), Chris Pratt admitted his true feelings regarding the end of director James Gunn’s trilogy.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel as Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

After having a breakthrough performance in Parks and Recreation (2009-2015), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) elevated Chris Pratt into superstardom and earned him additional roles in the Jurassic World series, The LEGO Movie (2014), and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023).

Despite this, Pratt revealed at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiere that he’s not sad that the trilogy is coming to an end. In fact, he’s actually really excited.

Chris Pratt on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’: “I’m Not Sad Yet. This is Our Big Night to Celebrate.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chris Pratt stated that the end of the Guardians trilogy hasn’t really hit him yet. Instead, he’s trying to stay in the moment and enjoy himself.

“Well, I feel I feel excited. I’m not sad yet. This is our big night to celebrate, and so I’m just trying to be present. I’m trying to be involved. I’m just trying to be here, take it all in and, and see all these shining faces and these folks dressed up like these characters.”

It turns out that what Pratt is going to miss is the fans. And there were some particular fans at the premiere he wanted to shout out.

“To meet the kids from Make-A-Wish, and meet the kids from Special Olympics who are here – it feels very good. I got this wonderful little bracelet here from our buddy. Hashtag Team Lane. Isaiah 40:31. This is what it’s all about, it’s all about that.”

Pratt continued, “The kid had a big smile on his face. It was his wish to be here tonight, and that wish came true cause of Make-A-Wish, and just that kind of thing right there, it’s just so meaningful.”

