James Gunn Reveals What He’s Looking For in a Superman

In an interview with Variety regarding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), James Gunn revealed what traits he believes make for the perfect Superman.

Although he started in horror movies and the live-action Scooby-Doo movies (2002, 2004), Gunn has become one of the best directors in Hollywood when it comes to superheroes, having successfully helmed the Guardians of the Galaxy series (2014, 2017, 2023), The Suicide Squad (2021), and the TV show Peacemaker (2022-present) starring John Cena.

Gunn’s next project as head of the DC Universe is directing Superman: Legacy (2025), which has proved controversial after it was announced that Henry Cavill would not return to the role. While no official decision has been made, Gunn has revealed the traits of the actor that he believes will make the perfect Superman.

James Gunn: “It’s Not Chris Pratt.”

While on the red carpet for the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Variety asked director James Gunn what he’s looking for in his version of the Man of Steel, easing the worries of fans of the Snyderverse.

“It’s hard, but we’re looking. And we actually have some really great choices, which I’m excited about. It has to be somebody who has all the humanity that Superman has, but he’s also an alien. It’s gotta be somebody who has the kindness and compassion that Superman has. And it has to be somebody that you’d want to give you a hug.”

James Gunn reveals what he's looking for in the next Superman at the premiere of #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3. https://t.co/G3QElsKbUh pic.twitter.com/GkWRmVy5Pq — Variety (@Variety) April 28, 2023

While Gunn has been criticized for recasting Superman after Henry Cavill left an indelible mark on the character, the DC head honcho was quick to give credit where credit was due regarding the Superman legacy.

“You know, all the Supermen have been good, so we just have to add to that story,” jokingly ending the conversation with, “It’s not Chris Pratt.”

With all of those credentials combined with James Gunn promising that Superman: Legacy won’t be a comedy, it looks like the superpowered man from Smallville is in good hands.

Who do you think would make for the perfect Superman? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!