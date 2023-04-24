The Script for the “Ayer Cut” of DC’s ‘Suicide Squad’ Has Leaked Online

The relationship between DC and some of the directors from the SnyderVerse era has sometimes been tumultuous. When Justice League (2017) was released, with Joss Whedon taking over, it led to fan outrage and the eventual release of the “Snyder Cut” of the film. Though Warner Bros. has stated releasing that cut was a mistake, fans worldwide loved it. Honestly, it did correct a lot of the mistakes the original film produced. The same has been said about the David Ayer cut of Suicide Squad, which fans have also been begging to see. Though that movie will likely never see the light of day, a script for his “Ayer Cut” has surfaced online.

David Ayer, much like many directors, has his own “director’s cuts” of his movie. The usual case is these cuts contain many scenes that get deleted or appear as bonus features on the home release of said movies. However, despite the editing magic behind the scenes, the scripts remain.

Ayer has certainly brought everyone’s attention to his Ayer Cut and has often stated that he hopes that DC will allow him to make the movie the same way the Snyder Cut was released. Though Warner Bros. has not been interested in releasing his cut, Ayer believes that the new leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran could sway the company.

According to Ayer, “As far as my cut – Of course I want it seen. And I believe there’s a real shot at it. It just won’t be tomorrow.”

The Ayer Cut Details

Though we are unsure if the Ayer Cut will ever be released, a script for his version has leaked online. While a script can certainly be faked or presented as the real deal, the websites that housed the script have seen it taken down, leaving fans to confirm it is likely the real one.

The script initially appeared in a now-deleted tweet and began to make its rounds on several social media websites. Warner Bros. and DC have yet to comment, so be wary of these details. However, the Ayer Cut would certainly change the dynamic of the Suicide Squad (2016). Some of these details have also been confirmed by David Ayer himself since the original film was released.

Within the details of this script was a much more active role for Jared Leto’s Joker. For those who remember, Leto’s Joker was a heavy part of the promotional campaign for the movie but only appeared for mere minutes in the film. It was a bizarre direction, especially considering he was the first version of the infamous Batman villain since Heath Ledger died.

Also, the Ayer Cut featured a prominent relationship between Deadshot (Will Smith) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie). That relationship could have been the basis of a B story that saw Joker going after the both of them.

Batman was also meant to have a more active role in the movie, which would have featured him taking down Killer Croc. This sequence would have been a massive plus for DC fans, as Batman and Croc are fierce rivals, which dates back to the comics in the 1980s.

Suicide Squad all but bombed at the box office, and it had everything to do with the story seeming rushed and unfinished. The above details could have made for a more complex story, though we are unsure if the Ayer Cut will ever be released.

Though Ayer has stated he has confidence that James Gunn would allow its release in the future, it would be odd to see that happen. Gunn’s first foray into the DC world was his own version of the Suicide Squad, which was far more well-received than Ayer’s film. We would assume that Warner Bros. and DC would not want to confuse everyone even more with the Ayer Cut.

Do you want to see the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!