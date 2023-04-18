Zack Snyder Reveals Official ‘Justice League’ Art for SnyderCon 2023

With SnyderCon around the corner, Zack Snyder has revealed a new poster for Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) created by artist Jim Lee to promote SnyderCon, which looks incredible.

Related: Zack Snyder Is Set to Finally Collaborate With Marvel

Director Zack Snyder kicked his way into the public view with the film 300 (2007), an iconic film that felt like nothing that had been seen before. His work with comic book material like 300 and Watchmen (2009) got the attention of Warner Bros., who put him in charge of Man of Steel (2013). Since then, Snyder has become the main guy behind the DC Extended Universe.

Referred to as the “Snyderverse,” the DC Films directed by Zack Snyder have been incredibly divisive, with people either hating or adoring them. Since critics tended toward the former, Warner Bros. decided to part ways with Snyder and instead bring in James Gunn and Peter Safran to head the new DCEU.

However, hardcore Snyder fans still haven’t given up and proved that there was a market for Snyder’s product. His re-edit of Justice League (2017), starring Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Mamoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg, led to a resurgence of love for the film and his vision of the DCEU.

This has prompted the creation of SnyderCon, a three-day event celebrating Snyder’s DC Trilogy: Man of Steel, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. And while the event is sold out, you can still celebrate with some incredible new artwork by Jim Lee.

Epic New Art for ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

Related: Zack Snyder Declares War on James Gunn In New Post

In an announcement on Twitter, Zack Snyder shared a link to a t-shirt featuring brand-new art by comic book legend Jim Lee.

The poster is entirely black and white and showcases every member of the Justice League in dynamic poses representing their characters. But in the center of them all, Darkseid’s face looms, casting a sense of foreboding across the entire piece. Artist Jim Lee truly did a fantastic job.

Full Circle event t-shirts, with an amazing original illustration by @JimLee, are now available. So, even if you can’t attend in-person, you can still support this incredibly important cause. https://t.co/DZaKis0kvp #AFSP #FullCircle #SnyderVerse — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 15, 2023

While tickets for SnyderCon are sold out, this art can be purchased as a t-shirt for around $32. All funds raised by these purchases will go toward the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

These shirts are available to order until May 31, so if you want to support this cause and wear some incredible art, you have to act fast!

Do you think the DC Extended Universe will be better off in the hands of James Gunn? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!