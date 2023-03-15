Wonder Woman To Be Focus Of DC Animation, Gal Gadot Could Return

James Gunn has steadily been releasing content reveals via social media for months now. It is quite refreshing that a creator is this set on engaging with fans and has ensured that he is transparent in this big DCU reboot, especially with some new Wonder Woman news.

One of the sad parts of this reboot is that Gal Gadot was revealed to no longer be portraying Diana Prince, at least in the live-action sense of things. However, James Gunn revealed that the character would be the focal point of another medium she has been missing for quite some time.

A fan on social media had stated that “there is so much untapped potential and stories” regarding Wonder Woman, to which Gunn replied, “agreed, working on it.

But James Gunn’s subsequent response was more interesting, stating, “No we’re working on getting Wonder Woman into more animation. I agree that there hasn’t been enough of her in that area, and it was one of the first things I brought up to the animation folks.”

Wonder Woman has been pretty absent from having her own series, especially considering she is one of the leading figures in the Justice League. Granted, Batman and Superman are the crown jewels of the DCU universe, but WW is also a massive draw for DC.

The animation aspect is an interesting note to consider with James Gunn’s latest reveal. Could this mean Gal Gadot return, but only to voice Diana Prince? That would certainly still tell that she is no longer Wonder Woman in live-action, but DC could be sneaky in bringing her back as the voice actor for Wonder Woman.

This would negate the reports that Gunn and the DCU are trying to have the same actor be both the animated and live-action Wonder Woman, but we wouldn’t put it past the man to be a little sneaky with the full details about this new reboot. We are sure the fans would also love to see Gal Gadot come back in some small way.

When Will Wonder Woman Return?

It might take some time for Wonder Woman to return to the DCU, although she is meant to have a prominent cameo in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Interestingly, the Amazons will be the focus of a new show in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters plan. The new series is called Paradise Lost and is described as a Game of Thrones-type look at Themyscira.

The political practices of this race of superwomen will be dissected like never before. Still, it’s also supposed to take place some 100 years before Diana Prince is born, so Gal Gadot or whoever is meant to be the hero will likely not appear.

The best bet would be that James Gunn works out a new animated series for this significant Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters plan. The man did say that we were only given “less than half” of what is meant to release, so expect a lot more DC announcements in the coming months.

