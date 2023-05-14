Dwayne Johnson Speaks out Publicly, in Person, for First Time Since $3 Billion Kidnapping Case Gained Steam

The Dwayne Johnson kidnapping lawsuit is perhaps one of the most bizarre events to happen in recent memory. And the former wrestler just spoke out publicly for the first time since the controversy really gained steam.

Dwayne Johnson, AKA “The Rock”, will next return to the screen in this year’s Red One (2023) in December. The Christmas movie will mark Johnson’s return to feature films as a leading man over a year since he starred as the anti-hero, Black Adam, in the Warner Bros. and DC Extended Universe movie of the same name.

At one time, the former professional wrestler and Black Adam (2022) were tapped (often by Johnson himself) as being the saviors of the struggling DCEU, but a dismal $390 million at the global box office left a lot to be desired. Since the Black Adam flop, DC has been taken over by co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, who will reinvent the troubled franchise with an interconnected universe spanning film, live-action television, animation, and gaming. Next up for the DCEU will be Andy Muschietti’s The Flash (2023), starring Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash) and Michael Keaton (Bruce Wayne/Batman). The Flash will “reset” the franchise.

As for Johnson, his time as Black Adam is seemingly up, and it might be forever after the former WWF (now WWE) star was accused of leaking fake financial information about his movie that suggested it made a profit during its lifespan. And then later, around the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), reports surfaced of Johnson’s selfishness and brand-building behavior that caused creative rifts at the studio. Shazam actor Zachary Levi seemingly confirmed the drama in a social media post.

Over the last two decades, since the wrestling legend’s first major feature film appearance in The Scorpion King (2002), his breakout in Fast Five (2011), and his family-friendly blockbusters, Disney’s Moana (2016) and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), Johnson has established himself as a major player in the entertainment industry.

However, recently, Johnson has found himself tied up in a bizarre $3 billion kidnapping lawsuit.

Former wrestler and TNA star Trenesha Biggers, also known as Rhaka Khan, is suing Dwayne Johnson, among other sports stars, and even the FBI and Home Depot, for conspiring to kidnap her and her children. Biggers is also on the El Paso Most Wanted list in Texas over child custody charges.

The case developed after reports claimed that Disney had dropped Johnson, but The Walt Disney Company has yet to make a statement on the matter. At present, Johnson is still tapped to produce and star as Maui in the upcoming live-action Moana remake coming soon; another installment in the live-action Disney franchise effort.

Later the lawyer for Johnson and another named party in the case, Johnson’s long-time business partner Dany Garcia, put out a statement that said the pair “categorically [denies] any involvement in the alleged incident” and added that they “look forward to clearing their names in court.”

Now, Johnson has made a public appearance for the first time since the case moved forward after Biggers paid the court fees herself to make it so.

The Jungle Cruise (2021) actor appeared on CNBC this week, speaking about his alcohol brand Teremana Tequila and the huge WWE-UFC merger with Vince McMahon and the UFC’s parent company, Endeavor Group. Notably absent from the chat on Squawk on the Street were Johnson’s current legal entanglements.

However, that didn’t stop the actor from revealing his thoughts on the WWE deal, as well as sharing how his tequila brand became one of the most record-breaking new-to-world alcohol brands in history despite launching in March 2020 — the same month the global coronavirus pandemic shut down most of the world.

Johnson also talked about his past history with football and his original aspirations of becoming an NFL player. In the interview, he thanks Garcia for her support during his and her’s acquisition of the American football minor league, the XFL.

It seems that Johnson, at least for now, is not commenting publicly on the $3 billion lawsuit launched by Biggers. Still, as the case has begun to progress, only time will tell if the beloved actor and producer will make a public statement outside of his attorneys.

What do you think of the Dwayne Johnson kidnapping lawsuit? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!