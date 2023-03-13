Fans Erupt After Brendan Fraser Finally Wins An Academy Award

Back in the 1990s, there were few names bigger than Brendan Fraser. While the actor’s humble beginnings started with classics like Ensino Man and George of the Jungle, it would take the actor to gain worldwide recognition for his beloved franchise, The Mummy.

The Mummy franchise became one of the most revered in the action/adventure genre and is mentioned in some circles as being on the same level as the Indiana Jones franchise. Though The Mummy made Fraser an icon, those physical movies led to the man stepping away from the limelight.

Brendan Fraser has seen a long road and has been going through a renaissance in the last few years. Though everyone patiently awaited his return in DC’s Batgirl movie, those dreams were destroyed when Warner Bros. Discovery canceled the film, although it was completed.

However, Darren Aronofsky saw the unique ability in Brendan Fraser, booking him to star in his adaptation of The Whale. The performance has been lauded, especially for Fraser’s performance.

Through all his ups and down, Brendan Fraser has finally scored his Academy Award, as the beloved actor just won Best Actor for his performance. While accepting the prestigious award, Fraser thanked Araonofsky for throwing him a “creative lifeline.”

The world is enjoying the “Brennaisance” as Twitter fans have flooded the platform with pure joy.

This Twitter user might have renamed it the Fraserssance, but it still counts. Brendan Fraser is a beloved actor and has been so in the eyes of fans worldwide.

We are not sure who “they” are, but we are also ecstatic that Brendan Fraser has finally earned the most prestigious award given to actors. It is truly amazing to see the man bounce back in the way that he has.

After seeing Brendan Fraser finally bring home the gold, this gif might be all of us. Seeing the man go through so much and finally come out on top is truly amazing.

We think that this Twitter user means Brendan Fraser deserved his win too, and we would certainly agree.

It would not be easy to find anyone who does not like Brendan Fraser, and this tweet proves that.

The Role That Changed Brendan Fraser’s Life

As previously mentioned, Fraser won the Best Actor Academy Award for The Whale. The movie was directed by Darren Aronofsky, who famously directed Requiem for a Dream, Pi, The Fountain, and Black Swan.

The Whale was based on the play of the same name by Samuel D. Hunter, who also wrote the screenplay. It follows the life of an obese man named Charlie, who attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Charlie deals with mortality, as his excessive eating leads to an early death, but he does what he must to show his daughter how amazing she is—while reminding her never to lose sight of hope.

The performance from Fraser was enough to lead him to a well-deserved Academy Award finally.

