‘Andor’ Creator Doesn’t Care That ‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Toxic

Everyone knows how dedicated Star Wars fans are, and sometimes that dedication can lead to overzealous fans essentially shooting down whatever creative decision Lucasfilm can make. However, Rogue One and Andor creator Tony Gilroy, knows all too well about the toxic fans in the world, but he simply ignores them.

The issue with Star Wars and most of the internet is that people seem to think that they have some bigger say in the matter when casting choices are made and plot points are chosen. That’s not to say that fans aren’t the reason for any media medium blowing up, as they are, but what doesn’t help is spewing vitriol online. That will help nothing.

It was embarrassing to see what Kelly Marie Tran had gone through after appearing in Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. It is OK to disagree with a casting choice and how that character is portrayed in any show or film. It is not OK to hit the internet and spew some horrible hate rhetoric about someone doing their job.

Most Star Wars fans are welcoming to practically anyone and everything, even if they happen to agree with the choices made. We all love this franchise, and it means a great deal to see stories within a universe created in the 1970s. Some of us grew up with Original Trilogy in the 1990s, and others have joined via the prequels or The Clone Wars.

Either way, Star Wars matters greatly to millions of people, and the toxic fanbase that continually wants to try and force its way into creative choices will never happen. That is something that Gilroy has addressed, especially with how he returned to explore the world of Andor.

Tony Gilroy Simply Ignores Toxic ‘Star Wars’ Fans

Tony Gilroy sat down with Deadline and went deep into the process of creating Andor. The prequel to the Rogue One movie was certainly something that fans were not expecting, but it had become one of the better Lucasfilm-produced properties. During the interview, Gilroy was asked what he thought about these fans.

According to Gilroy, “Yeah, you gotta have pretty thick skin to do that. But, I pay attention. I don’t think we made any real adjustments because of it, but it’s been interesting to watch.”

Not sure if we would call watching people say horribly things online “interesting,” but Gilroy did state he does not take their comments into account or did not when creating Andor. The “thick skin” aspect of his quote also refers to his sympathy for current Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy. She has taken the brunt of the hatred, especially after so many people disliked the Sequel Trilogy.

“Now, I do read what they– There’s no way doing it and not being controversial. There’s no way. It’s impossible. And like, [Kathleen Kennedy] ‘s job is like… You don’t wanna be Kathy ever up on the Internet. It’s just… What she goes through and what they… And it’s been on for years…,” Gilroy added.

We would imagine being the CEO of any company is a tough job, but Kennedy has had to take some severe punishment through the years. She is at the top of the list for seemingly creative decisions made under the Lucasfilm banner, and many blamed her for the poor direction of the Sequel Trilogy.

Still, things appear to be turning around with shows like The Mandalorian and Andor. She also announced the three movies that are upcoming, which is the Rey Skywalker continuation, the dawn of the First Jedi by James Mangold, and the culminating movie from Dave Filoni that will wrap up The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett.

Should those movies fail, Kennedy will likely face far more scrutiny besides toxic fans coming at her.

As far as Andor is concerned, the first season was a massive hit, and Tony Gilroy is gearing up to provide the final season once the WGA strike is resolved. We hope to see some of the classic Rogue One characters show up, but if they don’t, we know it will still be a hit.

