‘Ahsoka’ Actress Teases New Dark Side ‘Star Wars’ Villain

Ahsoka, the next live-action Star Wars spinoff, is currently gearing up for its summer 2023 release on Disney+. And showrunners certainly have some big surprises in store as the series is set to feature an onslaught of villains, such as Ivanna Sakhno as the mysterious Shin Hati.

Hype is at an all-time high for Disney+’s Ahsoka show, which will see Rosario Dawson’s titular ex-Jedi back in action after her live-action debut in The Mandalorian. While story details remain scarce, the story will seemingly follow Ahsoka Tano as she enlists the help of some familiar friends to help track down missing Jedi Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), all while facing off against dangerous adversaries, both new and old.

Check out the official teaser trailer for Ahsoka below:

At this year’s Star Wars Celebration Europe, fans were treated to the first trailer on top of many exciting casting announcements. Mary Elizabeth Winstead was confirmed to be playing Ghost pilot Hera Syndulla, while audiences also got a look at another fan-favorite Star Wars Rebels character: Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren.

But most importantly, fans were given a first glimpse at Lars Mikkelsen’s Grand Admiral Thrawn, who, after years of fan speculation, will make his live-action debut in Ahsoka as the story’s overarching villain.

However, Ahsoka and her allies will face many adversaries during their search for Ezra, including Diana Lee Inosanto’s Morgan Elsbeth, the mysterious Force-wielder Baylan Skoll, played by the late Ray Stevenson, and his apprentice, Shin Hati, played by Ivanna Sakhno.

Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati are perhaps the biggest question marks of Ahsoka so far, and their appearance in the trailer sparked immediate discourse from fans. For one, it’s been rumored that their names reference Norse mythology, where Skoll and Hati are two wolves chasing the sun and the moon, respectively—which could be a big clue about what their goals will be this season.

Additionally, both characters don an orange lightsaber, which has yet to be seen in live-action Star Wars. With their bled-out Kyber Crystals seeming eerily close to Sith red, many have wondered: are Shin and Baylan good guys or evil, Inquisitor-like allies of Thrawn?

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Sakhno might’ve just given us an answer—kind of. During the interview, Sakhno gave further insight into what to expect from her character in the show, teasing an “intense and ambitious” character who is “very skilled in lightsaber combat:”

Shin is quite an intense and ambitious Force-wielder. She is very skilled in lightsaber combat. She is a new character, so I don’t want to give away too much of who Shin is, as I would love the audience to be able to discover her.

Though she was careful to avoid any spoilers, Sakhno went on to promise that Shin Hati will deviate from every other dark-side users Star Wars fans have seen before—hinting that the character probably doesn’t have the best intentions for Ahsoka, and obeys a higher power like Thrawn. She actress also claimed that she feels “protective” of the character, and cares “so much about her”:

I hope that despite her darkness of a character, we’re able to also expand our understanding of that darkness within someone and the reason behind it. I love her. I really care so much about her, and I feel like it’s my job to take care of her and protect her.

Shin Hati is primed and ready to become the galaxy’s next big bad—or is she? Star Wars does, after all, have the tendency to create sympathetic villains, hitting fans with a classic “bait and switch” at the end of a series or TV show. This was famously seen in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) with Darth Vader’s redemption, and more recently, with Third Sister Reva in the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see. But based on Sakhno’s remarks, it seems like Shin has the potential to be one of Star Wars’ more three-dimensional villains yet. It’ll be interesting to see Shin and Hati’s relationship unfold onscreen, and if audiences will be able to understand and even emphasize with the motivations behind her actions.

