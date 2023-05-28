‘Star Wars’ Icon Seemingly Exits Franchise Ahead of New Sequel-Era Film

The faraway galaxy’s most powerful Jedi may never return…

Star Wars has been navigating rocky terrain since the release of Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017), the film that cut the fanbase down the middle like a hot lightsaber through blue butter back in 2017. Simply put, things haven’t been the same since.

While Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015), the first film in the long-awaited Sequel Trilogy, didn’t wow fans as much as they’d hoped, it was the 2017 follow-up that sent the fanbase into turmoil, something that hasn’t really abated for six years.

Related: ‘Rebels’ Actor’s Exit from ‘Star Wars’ Will Leave ‘Ahsoka’ Fans Disappointed

Unfortunately, Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019), the concluding chapter in the trilogy, did nothing to remedy the damage. In fact, in hindsight, many fans consider The Rise of Skywalker to be worse than The Last Jedi.

Before the third film hit theaters, though, fans were already being treated to Star Wars‘ first live-action television series in The Mandalorian (2019), and while things were going wrong on the silver screen, it seemed there was still hope for the franchise on the small screen.

Related: Star Wars and Marvel Actor Ray Stevenson Passes Away at 58

But it was The Mandalorian Season 2 finale that left fans convinced that Star Wars had been saved. In the episode, Grogu is rescued by none other than iconic Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker, with actor Mark Hamill de-aged using ground-breaking technology.

Luke returned briefly in the spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett (2021) — looking far more convincing, we might add — however, after sending an indecisive Grogu back to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), many fans were left wondering whether Luke would ever return.

Related: The Mando-Verse Movie Could Be ‘Star Wars’ Answer to ‘Endgame’

While we know what fate has in store for Luke (he’s killed off in The Last Jedi)– to quote the man himself, “No one is ever really gone”. In fact, he reappears in The Rise of Skywalker as a Force Ghost to give Rey (Daisy Ridley) some much-needed guidance.

Now, following the news that a brand-new Sequel-era film is in development, which was announced during this year’s Star Wars Celebration in London, fans are wondering whether or not Mark Hamill will be returning to play Luke Skywalker once again.

Related: A Recap of Ahsoka Before You Watch the Live-Action Series

The film will take place 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker, with Daisy Ridley reprising her role as Rey, this time trying to rebuild the Jedi Order. As such, Luke Skywalker could easily return to continue guiding Rey on her journey as a Jedi Knight. Right?

Well, not so fast. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mark Hamill talked about exiting Star Wars in the Sequel Trilogy, while also discussing the possibility of returning for the upcoming Sequel-era film.

Related: All Canon and Non-Canon Animated ‘Star Wars’ Shows Ranked From Worst to Best

“When I read [Episode] VIII, I knew it was over,” Hamill said. “So I was relishing every moment, but also saying goodbye to all those people that I had associated with over the years. So I still miss them.”

Hamill does, of course, reprise his role as Luke in The Rise of Skywalker, and again as a much younger version in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, but will he ever return to either one of these timelines, or is his time in Star Wars finally over?

Related: All 14 ‘Star Wars’ Movies Ranked From Worst to Best

“No, I don’t have any expectations of that happening,” the actor said of returning to play Luke in the film, which is being helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Previously, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy also told IGN that Luke’s future on the big screen is unknown.

“I don’t know if we’ll spend a lot of time in flashbacks or [on] Force ghosts or things like that,” Kennedy elaborated on the upcoming film, “but certainly, the spirit of what he [Luke] represents to her [Rey] is going to be significant.”

Related: Where is Ahsoka During All Three ‘Star Wars’ Trilogies?

So, Luke won’t be returning to Star Wars — at least not in cinema. But whether or not he’ll return to the Mando-Verse remains to be seen. It’s possible, though, that he’ll make an appearance in Ahsoka (2023), especially now that the two are officially acquainted.

Either way, Hamill’s comments on the upcoming Sequel-era film will leave many fans shocked, perhaps even heartbroken.

As per Disney and Lucasfilm, here’s the official trailer for Ahsoka:

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), and Ray Stevenson (Baylan).

Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ in August.

Do you think it’s time for Star Wars to leave Luke Skywalker alone once and for all? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!