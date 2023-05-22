Breaking: Star Wars and Marvel Actor Ray Stevenson Passes Away at 58

Veteran film and television actor Ray Stevenson, most known for his roles in Marvel and Star Wars productions, tragically passed away at 58, just three days before his 59th birthday. He passed away while filming Cassion in Ischia (TBD) in Lacco Ameno, Italy.

Born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, in 1964, Ray Stevenson began his acting career right after graduating from the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School at the age of 29. Before he studied theatre, Stevenson was an interior designer at an architectural firm in London. He made his film debut in The Theory of Flight (1988) as a male gigolo who was tasked with helping Helena Bonham Carter‘s character lose her virginity.

Since then, he has played multiple roles in Marvel and Star Wars films, making his debut as Frank Castle/The Punisher in Punisher: War Zone (2008) and The Super Hero Squad Show (2009). Later, he would appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Volstagg, one of Thor’s closest friends, in Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013), and Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

In Star Wars, Stevenson was the voice of Gar Saxon in Star Wars Rebels (2016-2017) and Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2020). He also played Baylan Skoll in the upcoming Ahsoka (2023) Disney Plus show, which has already finished filming.

Ray Stevenson’s other notable credits include Titus Pullo in Rome (2005-2007), Roger Wesley in The Other Guys (2010), Porthos in The Three Musketeers (2011), Danny Greene in Kill the Irishman (2011), Isaak Sirco in Dexter (2012), Firefly in G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013), Ohthere of Halogaland in Vikings (2020), Marcus Eaton in the Divergent series, and the villainous Governor Scott Buxton in the Academy Award-winning film RRR (2022). His most recent performance was as Commander Jack Swinburne in the German television series Das Boot (2022).

Ray Stevenson is survived by his three children. His representatives at Independent Talent confirmed the news but did not provide details.

