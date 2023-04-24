Len Goodman, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Judge, Has Died

Len Goodman, the internationally beloved head judge of Strictly Come Dancing (2004-present) and Dancing with the Stars (2005-present), has sadly passed away at the age of 78.

Originally working as a welder, Goodman began dancing at the age of 19 after his doctor told him it would be good for his injured foot. He would soon win the British Championships in his late twenties and opened his own dance school, the Goodman Academy in Dartford, Kent.

Goodman came became an international figure when he accepted the head judge role for the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, although he didn’t want to accept the position initially, saying, “When I was first asked to do the program I wasn’t sure… But I’m so glad I did it because it’s dispelled the preconception about what dance classes or schools are like… It’s absolutely brilliant.”

Len Goodman also became the host of the American version of Strictly, Dancing with the Stars. He would continue to host both shows until he left Strictly in 2016. In 2022, Len Goodman announced he was stepping away from Dancing with the Stars as well in order to spend more time with his grandchildren after a bone cancer diagnosis.

Len Goodman was especially beloved by audiences for his enthusiastic shouting of the number seven when scoring contestants and his plethora of memorable quips. Some highlights include “You floated across that floor like butter on a crumpet,” “That was a mango of a tango. Delicious,” and “For me, you can’t waft enough.”

Len Goodman is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Fans and Co-Stars React To Len Goodman’s Passing

As soon as the announcement of Len Goodman’s passing was made this morning, a wave of tributes swept through the internet from colleagues as well as fans.

Bruno Tonioli, Goodman’s fellow judge at both Strictly and Dancing with the Stars, said that his heart was broken and that he would “treasure the memories of our adventures… There will never be anyone like you. You will always be my perfect 10.”

Hart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom LEGEND #LenGoodman passed away I will treasure the memories of our adventures @bbcstrictly @officialdwts there will never be anyone like you you will always be my perfect 10 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M5qnHedx5S — Bruno Tonioli (@BrunoTonioli) April 24, 2023

Another fellow judge on Strictly, Craig Revel Horwood, commented on the passing of his “gorgeous colleague and dear friend,” saying, “Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and ‘It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern’ will live with me forever.”

I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and “It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern”will live with me forever. RIP Len — Craig Revel Horwood (@CraigRevHorwood) April 24, 2023

Claudia Winkleman, a co-presenter on Strictly, also shared a tribute to Goodman, saying he was “full of twinkle, warmth, and wit.” Later while speaking to BBC News, Winkleman added, “There was nobody like him because he was so humble. He was adorable – on camera, off camera, and to everybody who took part.”

I’m so sad about Len. He was one of a kind, a brilliant and kind man. Full of twinkle, warmth and wit. Sending all love to his family and friends. X — Claudia Winkleman (@ClaudiaWinkle) April 24, 2023

Derek Hough, a former dancer and current judge for Dancing with the Stars, lamented the lost of his friend and mentor, saying, “Still hard to fully process, but filled with gratitude knowing I had the privilege of working beside this absolute legend.”

Heart broken by the news of our dear friend and mentor Len Goodman.

Still hard to fully process but filled with gratitude knowing I had the privilege of working beside this absolute legend.

We will miss you dearly Len.

We love you ❤️

Rest In Peace my friend pic.twitter.com/hG6pIBrqIs — Derek Hough (@derekhough) April 24, 2023

There were also tributes from other celebrities, including the Queen Consort, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Susanna Reid, Marie Osmond, and Donny Osmond, who shared a video of the time Len Goodman gave him a ten, claiming it was a highlight of his career.

So saddened by the news of Len Goodman's passing. A huge loss in the world of dancing. Sending prayers to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/YXEicAZNam — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) April 24, 2023

Fans were quick to pay tribute to Goodman as well, lauding him for his tough but fair judgment, his bright personality, and his overall kindness. One fan even said they’d never see a seven the same way again.

RIP, Len Goodman. I can never see a 7 in the same way again. You will be sorely missed ❤💔 pic.twitter.com/redVybxbGj — ♀ SHANE ♀ 🇺🇦 #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly (@SHANEOfficial_) April 24, 2023

While there are millions of people around the world who will miss Len Goodman, he will live on with the legacy he has left on ballroom dancing forever. That’s a ten for Len.

What was your favorite Len Goodman moment on Dancing with the Stars or Strictly Come Dancing? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!