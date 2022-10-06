Disney Makes Major Announcement About Dancing With The Stars

D23 just announced earlier today that Dancing with the Stars will be returning to Disney+ next week.

Their 13 remaining contestants are preparing to wow the judges and audience with magical performances spanning Marvel, Disney, Pixar, you name it!

DisneyD23 tweeted: JUST ANNOUNCED: Dancing with the Stars’ “Disney+ Night” songs and dance styles revealed.

The evening will begin with the troupe and pro dancers kicking off the first ever “Disney+ Night”. They will be performing a dance to “Columbia, Mi Encanto” from Disney’s Oscar-winning film Encanto. A bonus performance of “That’s How You Know” from Enchanted will also take place. “Try Everything” from Disney’s Zootopia will be highlighted in celebration of Disney’s 100th Anniversary. The competition will stream live on Monday, October 10th, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Dancing with the Stars just began its 31st Season on September 19th, 2022. The show pairs a handful of well-known celebrities with professional dancers. Each week they perform one or more choreographed routines that go along with the theme for that week. Both the judges and the viewers at home will rank each pairs performance and the lowest combined score is sent home.

If you missed the first three weeks, you should really head back and watch them! Week one was the Premier Night Party. Week two was Elvis Night, and week three was 60 Years of James Bond.

The couples, along with their dance styles and songs are the following:

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach will perform a Charleston to “A Star Is Born” from Hercules

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber will perform a Quickstep to “The Muppet Show Theme” from The Muppet Show

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson will perform a Jazz routine to “Wait for It” from Hamilton

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke will perform a Paso Doble to “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas will perform a Jazz routine to “‘The Simpsons’ Main Title Theme” from The Simpsons

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Chim Chim Cher-ee” from Mary Poppins

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten will perform a Jive to “One Way or Another” from Hocus Pocus 2

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater will perform a Samba to “Life Is a Highway” from Cars

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart will perform a Quickstep to “Finally Free” from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki will perform a Samba to “Il Gatto E La Volpe” from Luca

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko will perform a Charleston to “Dig a Little Deeper” from The Princess and the Frog

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong will perform a Jazz routine to “Remember Me” from Coco

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Quickstep to “Mr. Blue Sky” from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

What Disney song would you love to see them perform?