Disney Park fans are really coming forward to hate on this dancing Cast Member.

It appears that some Disney Parks fans seriously hold very high and exacting standards with regard to the level of conduct and service that’s expected in The Walt Disney Company’s theme parks.

As usual, social media is prone to bringing out both praise and hate in copious amounts.

It was earlier this week that this Cast Member was recorded by a Guest at The Walt Disney Company and the Oriental Land Company’s signature Tokyo Disney Resort theme park, Tokyo DisneySea. Tokyo Disney Resort is based in Urayasu, Chiba in Japan, and also houses Tokyo Disneyland — both Parks are extremely popular with local Guests (to the point of dangerous overcrowding) and tourists alike. This Tokyo Disney Resort Cast Member was filmed dancing enthusiastically to Tokyo DisneySea’s Disney Halloween Greeting outdoor live show on the Mediterranean Harbor “Port of Call” (as Tokyo DisneySea calls their themed “Lands”).

Twitter user @OdOWXeCKbQhKLQV shared the following video of the Cast Member dancing along to the beat, that appeared (at first), wholesome and fun:

(translated) Another wonderful Cast Member today.

at Lido.

#TDR_now 今日も素敵なキャストさんに。

リドにて。

#TDR_now

This seemingly innocent video however has garnered a mixed response from fans of the Disney Parks, with some seriously antagonistic comments from usually supportive and polite local Tokyo Disney Resort fans.

While there were many positive comments and replies praising the Cast Member’s dancing, others like @pon525goofy had this to share, taking on a more mean-spirited bent:

(translated) This Cast Member was there during ‘Shine!’

When they were in front of me, they were simply an eyesore lolol

I wanted to see Mickey and Friends but then this unwanted person entered my field of vision

If you’re gonna dance, why don’t you dance in the last row behind the Guests?

Also, Cast Members dancing is kinda… シャインの時もこのキャストさんいたけど

自分の前にいた時はシンプルに目障りだった笑笑

ミッキーたち見たいのに嫌でも視界に入る

踊るなら見てるゲストの最後列でお願いします

てか、キャストが踊るとは…

While these other fans came from the perspective of “Guest Safety”, taking to lecturing other fans and the Cast Member in question:

(translated) You have to think and act in the order of SCSE. The first S is not Show but actually

Safety.

What if a Guest backs up and hits you?

You have to play your role to be called a Cast Member.

If you play a Dancer without wearing a Dancer costume, teamwork will collapse.

And it will be a BAD SHOW. SCSEの順で考えて行動しなくてはならず最初のSはShowではなく

Safetyなんです。

もしゲストが後ろに下がって当たったら？

キャストと呼ばれる様に自分の役を演じなければいけません。

ダンサーコスチュームも着ずにダンサーを演じてはチームワークが崩れます。

そしてそれはBAD SHOWになります。

And this other fan @disney_omuzi somehow brought up the “Disney Parks Code of Conduct”:

(translated) 1. Violating the Disney Parks Code of Conduct

2. Not fulfilling the original role and duties of “Guest Control” This is not about hospitality, but about lacking something as a worker / wage earner.

It does not mean that it is okay to violate the will and discipline of the company as long as it is ‘full of hospitality’. 1.ディズニーパークの行動規準に違反している

2.”ゲストコントロール”という本来の役割・業務を遂行していない これらはホスピタリティがどうとかではなく、労働者・給与所得者としての何かが欠けている。

ホスピタリティに満ち満ちていれば会社の意思や規律に違反しても良いわけではない。

@yuridistyaso had a slightly different view, viewing this as a problem with society in general for blowing things out of proportion:

(translated) I get the impression that 60-70% of the opinions are positive, but I think it’s strange that the Guests are saying they’re “disgusting”.

The attention-seekers, etc. are good at reading the opponent’s heart, aren’t they?

No matter what you do, you can be bashed, I hate society

@Ao_mickeyxoxo came to the Cast Member’s defense, praising the CM for working hard to hype up the crowd — and dropping the fact that this could even have been a deliberate part of the Tokyo Disney Resort live show/parade:

At the time of Time to Shine!, the Guests were restlessly looking around all the time while the show was ongoing. I thought it was great that this was hyping people up as the Dancers had yet to enter the Harbor. In the first place, the show lists them as “Cast Member (Performer)”, it seems they officially said that the Cast Member is part of the show! タイムトゥシャインの時、ショー中もずっと周りキョロキョロしてゲスト見てくださってたし、ダンサーがハーバーに出てこない今だからこそ盛り上げてくださってて素晴らしいと思ってたけどな。 そもそも「キャスト（出演者）」ですし、キャストもショーの一部って公式でも言ってるのに！

It seems like there’s some pretty significant backlash coming at this dancing Cast Member — and quite a bit of it may be unfounded, and even scripted as part of the show! Regardless, hate continues to pour in alongside the praise for his dancing skills.

What do you think of this Cast Member’s dancing? Is the reaction warranted? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

