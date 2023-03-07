Disney’s Dole Whip Is Finally Coming To Your Home

There’s nothing quite like the food at Disneyland. Whether you prefer a nice, sweet treat like a churro or want to satisfy your carnivorous urges with a turkey leg, there is something for everyone. However, one treat stands above the rest: DOLE Whip.

The sweet and tangy frozen concoction found at the gates of the Tiki Room has caused lines to stretch across Adventureland to the point where a whole dining section was dedicated to it as well as many different flavors and ways to consume the beloved dessert.

DOLE Whip was originally invented by Kathy Westphal in the 1980s to solve issues that DOLE was having at their booth in Disney World. Their original dessert of ice cream topped with pineapple kept melting in the Florida heat. Westphal’s solution was to create the non-dairy soft-serve treat, and it was an instant hit.

DOLE Whip debuted at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in 1984 and at Disneyland in 1986. And in 2023, it just might debut in your home!

Related: Eat This, Not That At Walt Disney World

According to Krystin Arneson at sfgate.com, the people at DOLE Packaged Foods, LLC are revealing the product at the Expo West Trade Show in Anaheim today. It will release in three flavors: mango, strawberry, and, of course, pineapple.

While the idea of having this popular dish at home is exciting, there is nothing like eating the food at a Disney Park. Whether it’s how they prepare it or some mysterious secret ingredient, the food at Disney just tastes better.

Related: Controversial Debate Sparks Between Walt Disney World Fans

That being said, if you need some pineapple DOLE Whip right now, you can find plenty of simple recipes online. If making food isn’t your thing, take solace knowing that your DOLE Whip-less days will soon be over.

What other classic Disney treats would you like to have at home? Let us know in the comments below!