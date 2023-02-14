Former Disney Chief Has Passed Away

Sad news today as a former chief for The Walt Disney Company has passed away aged 47.

Dave Hollis is the former President of Worldwide Distribution for The Walt Disney Company. His 17-year tenure saw immense success for Disney’s Walt Disney Studios as well as other Mouse House subsidiaries like Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and Pixar Animation Studios.

Sadly, Hollis has passed away aged just 47. According to reports, the former Disney Chief was recently hospitalized with heart-related health issues. although an exact cause of death is yet to be declared. He is survived by his four children, Jackson, Sawyer, Ford, and Noah, and his ex-wife, motivational speaker, author, and entrepreneur, Rachel Hollis.

Disney’s Dave Hollis

During his time as the President of Worldwide Distribution, Hollis broke industry records after taking over from the retiring Chuck Viane in 2011, ushering in a new lucrative era for Disney. Hollis saw 12 releases hit $1 billion, with the revival of Star Wars — Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015) — shooting past the $2 billion mark.

From Frozen (2013) to The Avengers (2012) to Pixar, Hollis’ leadership also saw Disney break a worldwide record when, in 2016, Disney ticket sales at the box office hit $7 billion — the first studio to do so in a single calendar year.

It was the success Hollis had imparted on Disney theatrical that made his departure from the company even more shocking. In 2018, Hollis resigned from The Walt Disney Company to become CEO of Chic Media. The Texas-based company was founded by Hollis’ then-wife, Rachel Hollis. At the time of his leaving, Hollis said:

“In a world where so few opportunities could compare, the chance to support my wife and help grow her company was something I couldn’t pass up.”

Hollis also authored his own book, “Get Out of Your Own Way: A Skeptic’s Guide to Growth and Fulfillment” (2020).

The current Disney leadership

Currently, the position, now Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, is held by Alan Bergman, who partly took over from Kareem Daniel. Daniel was recently ousted from his position amid the surprising firing of former CEO Bob Chapek, who was replaced by his own processor, Bob Iger, last November. Iger then restructured the distribution division to hand more power back to creatives, handing the task to Bergman, Dana Walden, Jimmy Pitaro, and Christine McCarthy.

Iger’s return as The Walt Disney Company’s CEO will be watched intently as the leader aims to recoup losses across the board, with a focus on Disney entertainment and its industry-leading streaming service, Disney+.

Inside the Magic will continue to update this breaking news story.