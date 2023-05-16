Tim Burton Documentary in the Works, Will Feature Johnny Depp, Jenna Ortega, and More

Tim Burton is arguably one of the most creative filmmakers that has ever graced cinema. Despite having an eclectic style that is not easily matched, Burton broke barriers to delivering some of the darkest material for some of the unlikeliest franchises. Take Batman (1989), for instance. Burton’s take on the Dark Knight has been celebrated the world over, despite it being chastized by critics plenty. Still, the man has a legion of fans and has worked with some of the best talent—who will be interviewed as part of his four-part documentary being put together.

Tim Burton was initially an animator offered an animation apprenticeship with Disney, though he was fired after releasing his Frankenweenie short. The dark tone and nature of the film was deemed “too scary” for children, resulting in the director being let go by Disney for spending funds on something that would not hold mass appeal.

Disney would soften its outlook on Burton’s style, as he created The Nightmare Before Christmas (1992) for Touchstone Pictures, which Disney owned. The stop-motion animated film has become one of the biggest profit makers for Disney in terms of merchandise and more.

Tim Burton would also find his way back to directing the live-action version of Dumbo, released in 2019. Burton’s career has been long and storied, which will now be the subject of a documentary series. On top of the world-class films that Burton has produced and directed, his story will also be told through the perspective of world-class actors.

Tim Burton Documentary Lands A-List Stars

Tim Burton has worked with many excellent actors through the years, but he has built a huge relationship with Johnny Depp, one of the many stars set to be interviewed for this documentary. Depp and Burton have worked with one another on Sweeney Todd, Corpse Bride (2005), Dark Shadows (2012), Sleepy Hollow (1999), Edward Scissorhands (1990), Alice in Wonderland (2010), and more.

Depp revealed his connection to Burton in a statement to Deadline about the documentary. According to Depp, “The most important filmmaker who changed my life completely is Tim. In the very beginning, he’s the guy that fought for me.”

Joining Depp to sing the praises of Burton are Helena Bonham Carter, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, composer Danny Elfman, Christopher Walken, Danny DeVito, Mia Wasikowska, and Christoph Waltz.

Keaton has been the star of Beetlejuice (1998) (and its upcoming sequel) and both Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992). Danny DeVito, Helena Bonham Carter, and Danny Elfman have worked extensively with Burton since the 1980s. One of the newer talents that have crossed paths with Burton’s style is Jenna Ortega, who captured the world by portraying Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family spinoff has become one of the biggest Netflix shows ever.

The Untitled Tim Burton Documentary is directed by Tara Wood and is currently for sale at the Cannes Market, which takes place during the film festival.

We would imagine streaming companies like HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix will be in a bidding war to land this documentary. Considering it is currently for sale, we imagine it might take some time to release, though 2024 sounds like a plausible year for everyone to see Burton’s life on display.

Are you excited about the Tim Burton documentary? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!