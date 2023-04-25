‘Beetlejuice 2’ Officially in the Works

A sequel that fans have been waiting 35 years for is finally official.

This week, CinemaCon is being held at Ceasar’s Palace in Las Vegas. The convention, which runs from April 24-27, is the largest and most important gathering of movie theater owners, cinema professionals, and studios in the world. It provides a sneak peek at upcoming Hollywood blockbusters, appearances from celebrities, a cinema trade show, and more.

Studios are pulling out all the stops for their upcoming features. Fans and expo-goers at CinemaCon were treated to new trailers and sneak previews for films like Wonka starring Timothee Chalamet, the upcoming Barbie (2023) directed by Greta Gerwig, the first trailer for the controversial The Flash film from DC, and more. There were also some treats for horror fans, including announcements about the next film in The Conjuring franchise and The Nun 2 (2023).

However, there was one surprise that horror fans didn’t anticipate, and they’re ready to sing some Harry Belafonte about it.

‘BEETLEJUICE 2’ is confirmed to be in the works at Warner Bros. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/sKiYZkRfOG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 25, 2023

That’s right, a sequel to Beetlejuice (1998) is finally officially in the works at Warner Bros. Studios! The beloved original film follows Adam and Barbara Maitland, a young couple that dies in their new house and wants to chase out the new owners – and to do so, they enlist the help of the titular bio-exorcist. It stars Michael Keaton, Alex Baldwin, Geena Davis, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara, to name a few.

The sequel to this film has been in development hell for literal decades, with original talks of it dating all the way back to the early 2000s. However, a flash of a title card appeared in a Warner Bros sizzle reel at CinemaCon, confirming it’s on the horizon. Recently, it was rumored that Jenna Ortega would be joining the project as the daughter of Winona Ryder’s Lydia from the original. Tim Burton has also stated that he wouldn’t do a sequel without Michael Keaton, so we can assume he’s signed on for the project, as well. Catherine O’Hara is also rumored to return.

The script reportedly underwent a rewrite in 2017, so it seems as if it’s always been on the backburner, but fans are thrilled that they’ll be able to see a sequel to the beloved film some day-o.