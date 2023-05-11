James Gunn Confirms a Sad Detail About ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

James Gunn might be done with the Guardians of the Galaxy, but he still has inside information about the characters, especially the past stories he helped cultivate. Gunn is no stranger to commenting and revealing information to fans via social media, and this time he engaged in a special kind of Q&A. During a Q&A on Twitter, Gunn revealed he would only answer questions with “Yes” and “No.” A fan had asked about the relationship between Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth), which Gunn revealed to be strained.

For those who may not remember, Thor took off with the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019). Before then, Rocket and Thor crossed paths when Thor crashed into the Guardian’s ship, and they decided to travel to Nidavellir to create a new hammer for Thor to defeat Thanos. Instead, Stormbreaker would be made, but Rocket and Thor began their relationship with one another with some incredibly heartfelt conversation.

Thor would join the Guardians of the Galaxy until the opening events of Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), where the ragtag group of superheroes exited. Since then, Thor has gone on his merry way, defending the world from Gorr the God Butcher. The Guardians of the Galaxy also went on their way, which deals with the events of the recently released threequel.

What had already been established that James Gunn revealed he was surprised that Thor was added to the Guardians of the Galaxy team at the end of the events of Endgame. Gunn also confirmed he was not informed of the decision and was quite surprised that it happened. Gunn has been vocal about the decision made with his team in the Avengers film, mostly disagreeing with how things happened. Still, Rocket and Thor’s relationship might be something that Gunn was allowed to cultivate past Endgame.

Rocket and Thor Have Not Spoken

During the mentioned Q&A, a fan asked Gunn if Rocket and Thor had spoken since Thor: Love and Thunder. Mostly the question revolved around the pair maintaining a relationship with one another. In the typical forthcoming nature of James Gunn, he replied “No” to the question of Rocket and Thor remaining friends.

To be fair, he said he would only answer questions with “Yes” and “No,” but he has also responded to many questions about the MCU and DCU in this same fashion. The Q&A was likely right up his alley regarding responses, as they are generally a few words that simply get the point across.

The good news in this situation is that James Gunn is no longer running the show regarding the Guardians of the Galaxy. Marvel could easily decide to allow Thor to cross paths with the team again, should the team continue to exist, and vice versa.

James Gunn is no longer the director and writer behind the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Taika Waititi might not return for Thor 5, so it could be time for some new perspectives to take over and a chance for characters new and old to cross paths again.

Thor is a god, and the Guardians of the Galaxy have been painted in that same light, so it would make sense for them to travel together again. That would be the hope, at least. For now, MCU fans will have to wait and see which Guardians of the Galaxy Team Members will continue and if Thor will also return.

