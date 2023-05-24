Mark Hamill and Hayden Christensen Reportedly Involved With New ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Mark Hamill and Hayden Christensen might reunite as father and son in Star Wars for a crazy cameo in an upcoming movie.

How is this possible? Well, Anakin and Luke have been force ghosts, and their ethereal appearance will be needed to help another Jedi in an upcoming movie. While Luke may have seen his father as a force ghost, Mark Hamill and Hayden Christensen actually have never been in the same scene (unless you want to count the time when George Lucas replaced Sebastian Shaw with Hayden Christensen in Return of the Jedi) and for good reason.

By the time, Luke was born, Anakin Skywalker was no more. Darth Vader was what took over. Luke Skywalker is dead when Rey’s new Jedi adventure takes place, and Anakin Skywalker has been dead for over fifty years. According to Lucasfilm, the movie will take place 15 years after Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019) during a time of peace.

Not much has been shared about the movie, but Giant Freaking Robot reports that Rey will end up in trouble when rebuilding the Jedi Order. That’s why Anakin and Luke will show up to guide her. While it’s cool to see Anakin and Luke appear as force ghosts, Star Wars might need to explain more about how they work.

In the movies, force ghosts have appeared more and more often, but it feels like at one point, Jedi want to be one with the force and no longer guide others. Since it’s hard to know why specific Jedi appear as force ghosts while others don’t, it seems like this new Star Wars movie could go deeper into exploring the nature of force ghosts because why can’t Rey see Qui-Gon Jinn as a force ghost?

Another mystery for the movie is who will be the antagonist. A Jedi corrupted by the dark side? Rey will face some threat, but it won’t be Stormtroopers or any First Order bad guy this time. Hopefully, more details will be revealed soon, but if Anakin and Luke are set to appear in the movie, this will be huge for Star Wars fans, but it feels like something that would be top secret and shouldn’t be public knowledge.

Do you think we will see Luke and Anakin Skywalker in the same scene? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!