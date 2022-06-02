‘Star Wars’ Most Anticipated Series Considered Worse Than ‘Rise of Skywalker’

Shockingly enough, Obi-Wan Kenobi has the lowest audience score for any Star Wars series.

After waiting for so long, fans can finally see Ewan McGregor as the exiled Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Of course, he has been in hiding on Tatooine watching over a Young Luke Skywalker until he is asked by an old friend to help save his daughter.

This leads Kenobi to see the Galaxy under the Empire’s rule and Jedi don’t exist in this galaxy. In fact, they end up killed by Inquisitors or by Darth Vader himself. Hayden Christensen stars as the Dark Lord of the Sith and is set to get revenge on his master leaving him to burn alive on the shores of Mustafar.

Shockingly enough, after seeing three episodes of the series, fans are apparently unimpressed. Rotten Tomatoes gives the new Star Wars series an audience score of 56% meaning that Kenobi has the lowest score out of any Star Wars Disney+ series. The Mandalorian has a score of 91% and The Book of Boba Fett surprisingly has a score of 59%. This is so bizarre because Kenobi already has broken records for being the most-watched series on Disney+ after its debut.

Another thing to note is that Obi-Wan Kenobi is somehow below Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019) has an audience score of 86%, despite that movie disappointing fans. Not many people were happy to see the end of the Skywalker saga let Daisy Ridley’s Rey become a Skywalker or have Ian McDiarmid return just to die once again and mess with Anakin Skywalker’s entire arc.

There are still three more episodes set to release over the next few weeks so the audience could go up or it could go down. While Kenobi has kept the titular hero as a broken man trying to come to terms with his failure, fans don’t want Obi-Wan to always be running away. Episode 3 was the first time he used his lightsaber and fans worry that the series won’t have him use it very often.

If anything, the next few episodes will definitely decide how fans feel about the series since Vader and Kenobi will meet again and their encounter will set up their next iconic duel in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977).

More on Obi-Wan Kenobi

Here’s an official description of the new Star Wars Story:

The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The new Star Wars limited series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, with Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.