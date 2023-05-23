The Darksaber Accidentally Appears in New ‘Star Wars’ Project

Star Wars didn’t realize that one person would spot the Darksaber shockingly making an appearance in a brand new project, and fans want to see more of the legendary Mandalorian lightsaber.

Several people have wielded the Darksaber. Pre Vizsla, Maul, Bo-Katan, Sabine Wren, Din Djarin, etc. One thing that can be said about the lightsaber is that there is nothing like it. With a black and white blade that has lingering energy from every strike, it’s very noticeable.

The Mandalorian Season 3 showed the Darksaber being destroyed by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), something most fans were surprised to see, but that doesn’t mean the lightsaber won’t appear in other projects. Since Star Wars tells stories all over the timeline, the Darksaber can still appear in plenty of moments.

Maul’s journey with Crimson Dawn and Qi’Ra has been left untouched; at that point, Maul would be the wielder of that blade. After that, there is still room to explore when Bo-Katan wields it to fight the Empire and her first fight against Gideon as he takes over Mandalore for the first time.

In all of these stories, the Darksaber plays a big role, but in “Jedi: Survivor,” one fan accidentally created the Darksaber and wished they could do it again, but can’t figure out how to.

In “Jedi: Survivor,” players can customize their lightsaber to be whatever they want, with a cool hilt and blade. While the color and hilt options are vast, the game is still limited with how crazy you can make the lightsaber. Nothing can make it look like the Darksaber all the time.

While lightsaber customization is only a tiny part of the game with Cal Kestis, one player was roaming through the Lucrehulk on Koboh when his lightsaber had an odd VFX glitch that caused his lightsaber swings to linger with a black overlay creating an incredible version of the Darksaber.

Here’s a video of the glitch that somehow turns Cal Kestis’ lightsaber into the Darksaber:

This lucky player had VFX glitch in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor which made their Lightsaber look like the Dark Saber

This lucky player had VFX glitch in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor which made their Lightsaber look like the Dark Saber 👀🗡 Via: https://t.co/0IoJ5LPTxo pic.twitter.com/IsVjQiTaIu — Daily Star Wars Games (@Daily_SWGames) May 22, 2023

Some might claim that the player had his game modded up with a special mod to make his lightsaber the Darksaber, but the player claims it’s a glitch he wishes could come back. No mods for the Darksaber have been created, leaving this moment to be the only moment where someone wields the iconic blade in the video game.

Do you think “Jedi: Survivor” will create the Darksaber for players to use? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!