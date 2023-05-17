‘Mandalorian’ Star Reveals Her Fancast For Live-Action Satine Kryze

Season 3 of The Mandalorian wrapped up its eight-episode run on Disney+ last month, and in it, introduced many new characters—and their very famous actors—to the Star Wars universe. But Katee Sackhoff, who plays Bo-Katan Kryze in the show, wants to see a major Hollywood A-lister join the series as her sister, Satine.

Long before her live-action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, audiences got to see Bo-Katan’s dark backstory play out in the animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. In it, the series explored Bo-Katan’s complicated history with her sister, Satine, the Duchess of Kalevala on Mandalore.

While Satine campaigned for pacifism throughout the war, Bo-Katan sought to put her fellow Mandalorians back in touch with their ancestors violent past as warriors. Satine’s views aligned more with those of the Jedi, one of whom Satine was romantically involved with at one point—Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Kryze sisters disagreed on how best to lead their people, leading Bo-Katan to join Death Watch leader Pre Vizsla—a catastrophic mistake that ended in Darth Maul taking Satine’s life out of revenge. Bo-Katan would then go on to lead the Nite Owls, before stumbling across a certain Beskar-clad Mandalorian on the planet of Trask.

Now, as shown in The Mandalorian Season 3, Bo-Katan is rocking with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his tiny charge, Grogu, after reuniting the different Mandalorian factions on her homeworld of Mandalore. While Bo-Katan has a long way to go before atoning for her sins, the spirit of her sister lives on through her efforts to bring Mandalorians together from throughout the galaxy for a common goal: maintaining peace and preserving Mandalorian culture.

Bo-Katan and Satine have deeply-rooted lore in the Star Wars franchise, but only Bo-Katan has made the jump to live-action. Many were speculating that Satine would appear in a flashback sequence in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ miniseries, or even in The Mandalorian. However, as of now, Satine remains fully in animation.

Still, hope prevails, especially for Katee Sackhoff. Speaking on the Steve Varley Show, the actress shared her dream casting choice for a live-action version of Satine. When asked if she thinks about a hypothetical timeline where Satine lives, Sackhoff responded:

I’m sure Dave [Filoni] has all the answers to all of this stuff. That’s the cool thing about Filoni is that he already has all the answers to all of this stuff. It’s just a matter of whether or not I get to be privy to it or not… I wish that we could talk about Satine. I think Cate Blanchett would be amazing.

While many have speculated in the past that Satine’s character design is based on Blanchett, it’s never actually been confirmed. And sadly, the chances of Satine appearing onscreen in live-action are extremely slim, considering the character is long dead.

Still, Lucasfilm is known to surprise fans. And the demand for a live-action Satine appearance would surely be welcomed by audiences, who have long rallied to see more of her character in future projects. Specifically, if the relationship between Bo-Katan and Satine was explored further, it would likely work best as flashbacks in a separate story, or in a potential Star Wars What If…? sort of project.

It’s hard to imagine Satine, who had a relatively small role in the Clone Wars, being at the center of any Star Wars stories moving forward. But with Bo-Katan having an increased role in the “Mando-Verse,” Satine’s presence feels like an unavoidable elephant in the room—one that might need to be addressed especially now that Bo-Katan is the de-facto ruler of their home planet, as her sister once was.

What do you think of Katee Sackhoff’s fancast for a live-action Satine Kryze? Let us know in the comments below.