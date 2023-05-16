Jon Favreau’s ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 4 Receives Perilous Update

The Mandalorian Season 4 might not have things go according to plan and might affect some major decisions for the Star Wars franchise.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni might be scratching their heads trying to figure out what to do if the WGA strikes go on for another couple of months. While many upcoming series are moving forward without their writers or showrunners, some can’t do that.

One of them is The Mandalorian Season 4 with Jon Favreau. While the creator wrote all the scripts for the upcoming season, Deadline reports that the new season will likely get delayed due to production concerns due to the WGA strike. This isn’t the first Star Wars series affected by the WGA strike. Tony Gilroy’s Andor won’t have the showrunner working on the series as he has ceased all production, leaving the cast and crew to finish filming without him.

The problem is that Star Wars is relying on The Mandalorian Season 4 much more than fans realize. Dave Filoni’s big movie will continue the story after Season 4, and if Ahsoka Season 2 happens before the film. The “Mandoverse” will culminate in this one movie that will likely include Thrawn’s grand plan to take over the galaxy as Din Djarin, Bo-Katan, and Ahsoka team up with the New Republic to stop him.

Season 3 already established that the Empire’s Shadow Council doesn’t include Thrawn but that some people, like Captain Pellaeon, are awaiting the Grand Admiral’s inevitable return. One of the biggest reasons Thrawn hasn’t appeared in The Mandalorian is because Ezra Bridger took Thrawn into the unknown at the end of Star Wars: Rebels, leaving the Ghost crew to go on without any of their Jedi friends.

Now, Lars Mikkelsen is going to return as Thrawn. The Chiss Admiral is returning, but The Mandalorian Season 4 might make the wait for Filoni’s big movie longer since the WGA strike has no set date to end. If the strike persists, production and filming for Season 4 and writing Ahsoka Season 2 might not happen for months, leaving both series, if Ahsoka Season 2 even happens, up in the air because Disney might be forced to reevaluate their plans.

While the Disney+ series brings more viewers to their streaming platform, making a movie is an instant cash grab when it can also appear on Disney+ a few months later. Disney still hasn’t officially announced Season 4 of The Mandalorian. It wouldn’t be hard for the company to ditch the next season if the strike prevents them from starting production anytime soon.

