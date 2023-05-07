This Deleted Scene From ‘The Mandalorian’ Could’ve Made Season 3 Better

Season 3 of the smash hit Star Wars spinoff, The Mandalorian, recently wrapped up its eight-episode run on Disney+. Now that the season has reached its conclusion, one of its stars took to social media to tease what could’ve been, sharing behind-the-scenes footage from a deleted scene that might’ve significantly improved the finale.

Once again helmed by Star Wars creative duo Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the latest season of The Mandalorian departed from the typical antics of our main protagonists, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his tiny charge, Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda), in favor of a more grounded narrative about reuniting different factions of Mandalorians under a common goal: reclaiming their homeworld of Mandalore.

Led by Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) with the help of the cultish Children of the Watch, the season finished with an unusually “happily ever after” ending, dividing fans wishing to see more action, bloodshed, and plot progression.

Because of this, the finale, “Chapter 24: The Return,” wound up as somewhat of a disappointment for viewers, only made worse by the episode’s rushed storyline and brief 39-minute runtime.

The Mandalorians managed to reign victorious over Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his loyal Dark Troopers, wiping out the Imperial Remnant’s presence on Mandalore and destroying Gideon’s army of clones in the process.

After being established as a formidable antagonist in Seasons 1 and 2, fans expected to see more of Gideon in Season 3. Surprisingly, he only featured in a few episodes, ultimately meeting his demise in the finale. And the events leading up to his presumed death were filled with some major plotholes that were never resolved—including his creation of Force-sensitive clones.

Gideon’s venture into cloning has been an underlying plot thread of The Mandalorian since Season 1. Grogu was initially captured by Gideon and his assistant, Dr. Penn Pershing (Omid Abtahi), for experimentation, where the scientist attempted to replicate his Midi-chlorian count.

However, onscreen, their plans were never completed. Gideon’s secret cloning abilities eventually reappeared in Season 3, when Grogu and Din stumbled across his underground laboratory on Mandalore, filled with dozens of birthing chambers as part of his intricate plans. The father-son duo destroyed the tubes without much of any resistance, leading many to wonder why Gideon didn’t stop them earlier.

Now, Esposito is taking to social media to fill in some of the gaps surrounding Gideon’s story, which would’ve made the episode more coherent while also helping to flesh out the big clone reveal.

In honor of Star Wars Day, May the “fourth” be with you, Esposito shared new behind-the-scenes shots from The Mandalorian‘s Season 3 finale on Instagram. And they appear to be from deleted scenes.

Fully decked-out in his Dark Trooper armor, the actor captioned the images, “#MoffGideon in full regalia!”

In the snapshots, Gideon can be seen walking through the birthing chambers moments after they were destroyed by Din and Grogu—something that didn’t make the final cut.

Undoubtedly, Gideon’s reaction to Grogu and Din having essentially destroyed his life’s work should’ve been included in the Season 3 finale. It would’ve made the motive for his actions later on in the episode all the more understandable to audiences.

Instead of seeing him wait for Din and Grogu to arrive and fight him in his chambers like a sitting duck, we could’ve gotten some much-needed exposition ahead of his final face-off with Bo-Katan.

Hopefully, showrunners have learned something from the reception to The Mandalorian‘s climactic episode, which seems to have been met with disappointment from both viewers and now its actors. Luckily, there’s still plenty of time until Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” comes to an end, and Lucasfilm will likely take notes on plotholes such as Gideon’s cloning abilities moving forward.

Do you wish Lucasfilm would’ve included this Gideon deleted scene in the final cut of The Mandalorian‘s Season 3 finale? Share your thoughts in the comments below.