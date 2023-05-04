‘Star Wars’ Contradicts Itself, Making Jon Favreau’s ‘Mandalorian’ Timeline Irrelevant

There might be some confusion behind the scenes at Lucasfilm, primarily regarding The Mandalorian co-creator, Jon Favreau, and the official Star Wars canon timeline.

Season three of The Mandalorian just wrapped up its eight-episode run on Disney+. Written by Favreau and executive produced by longtime Star Wars creative head Dave Filoni, the show follows the eponymous bounty hunter, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), and his foundling, Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda), as they travel the galaxy completing odd jobs—and accidentally finding themselves entangled with the Imperial Remnant along the way.

While the show generally acted as a standalone story with its first season, it quickly became apparent that Filoni and Favreau had bigger things in mind regarding the main characters, and wanted to connect them to the larger franchise.

Season 2 introduced Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), and other legacy characters to the extended “Mando-Verse” in a series of Disney+ originals, which will now culminate in an epic 2025 crossover movie helmed by Filoni.

One of the more significant plot points of The Mandalorian‘s story is Grogu’s connection to the Force, as it was revealed that he was being trained at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant when Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) executed Order 66, narrowly escaping with his life thanks to Jedi Master Kelleran Beq (Ahmed Best).

After being rescued from the grasp of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his army of Darktroopers by none other than Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, Grogu said his tearful goodbyes to Din to begin his Jedi training on Ossus, where Luke would finally teach him the ways of the Force.

But in a strange move that can likely be chalked up to the Disney marketing overlords or simply, the show’s continuity, Grogu and Mando were reunited in 2021’s The Book of Boba Fett after their short-lived separation.

While their time apart might not’ve felt that long to audiences due to each of the shows’ proximity to each other, Favreau shocked fans when he claimed that “years” had passed between The Mandalorian Season 2 finale and Episodes 5 and 6 of The Book of Fett—leaving many Star Wars fans skeptical about the actual timeline of the “Mando-Verse.”

Favreau’s wishy-washy words and his seeming confusion with the Star Wars timeline raised many eyebrows, with the producer-writer trying to squeeze in the claim of “between zero and two years” to keep the story flexible:

I don’t know if I said many years; it’s probably about the real-time that we’ve experienced it. So it was the end of Season 2 when they said goodbye; we checked in in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ about a year ago when they parted company again, and then he rejoined the Mandalorian. So now, I think somewhere in there, more than one and less than, you know, somewhere between zero and two years.

His remarks sparked backlash within the fan base, many of which called out showrunners for undermining the big moment where Mano and Grogu go their separate ways if there was no sizeable gap between both Disney+ series, causing it to lose a hefty amount of emotional credibility.

And now, it seems like Star Wars is getting its wires crossed in the newly-released Star Wars: Timelines book, which recounted the events of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, not including Season 3.

According to the book, both Season 1 and 2, including The Book of Boba Fett’s freshman run, had all been labeled as happening within the year 9 ABY—the same year the show’s first events happened. Using this logic, mere months passed between Grogu and Din’s emotional goodbyes and eventual reunion during The Book of Boba Fett’s final battle.

However, it is worth noting that Favreau previously contradicted himself, telling TV Line about The Mandalorian Season 3 in a March interview, “I don’t think we’re quite to 10 ABY.”

For now, the question of where The Mandalorian is on the official timeline has an unsatisfying answer: no one really knows. Disappointing as it might be, this timeframe is relatively unexplored territory, meaning that the series doesn’t need to worry about contradicting or acknowledging any other events.

Still, seeing such a staggering lack of clarity surrounding one of the franchise’s most prominent characters is frustrating. Hopefully, Favreau and other creators will clear things up in the coming months as the Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew shows are unveiled on Disney+, rounding out the rest of the “Mando-Verse” and the future of this mysterious era.

What do you think of Star Wars contradicting Jon Favreau’s remarks in the new Timelines book? Share your thoughts in the comments below.