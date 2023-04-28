‘Star Wars’ Officially Outgrows Grogu and Mando

There has been a lot of talk concerning the future of The Mandalorian on Disney+, especially pertaining to season 4. While the recent finale truly served as the perfect send-off for the titular man in metal, this could also mean an end to Grogu’s story arc as well.

Din Djarin and his little green friend are the faces of the series, but the saga has expanded far beyond their story alone. The Star Wars franchise has already confirmed multiple additional series and spinoffs are already underway. It could be said that the franchise, maybe even the series itself, has grown past the need for the characters.

The Mandalorian Without Mando?

Pedro Pascal has built most of his career off portraying Din Djarin; some might even say it’s his most definitive role. However, season three not only served as one of the most interesting and entertaining ventures in the series, but capped off its protagonist’s journey in a very satisfying way. The question is, what comes next?

Some fans have speculated that the next season will focus primarily on the Mandalorians outside of Din Djarin and Grogu, primarily Bo-Katan assuming the starring role. That being said, the door is also open to stories not involving the conclave.

Along with the further settlement and reclamation of Mandalore, the series also has room to grow and branch over into the oncoming Ahsoka series set to debut later this summer. Moreover, the inclusion of Captain Pellaeon and the mention of Grand Admiral Thrawn teases an adaptation of the iconic Heir to the Empire storyline.

Needless to say, it’s not like The Mandalorian doesn’t have options, with or without its original leads. It’s not like Mando and Grogu won’t come back, Disney would never throw away two of their most marketable characters. That in mind, he need for a reliance on Baby Yoda’s cuteness or Din Djarin’s past trauma has just been made debatable.

