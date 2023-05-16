New ‘Mandalorian’ Content Will Arrive on Disney+ Next Month

Season 3 of The Mandalorian has sadly come to an end on Disney+, kicking off a months-long Star Wars dry spell. But luckily, fans will be ecstatic to learn that Din Djarin, Grogu, and other beloved characters from the galaxy far, far will be returning to the small screen next month.

The third season of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s fan-favorite space western, The Mandalorian, reached its conclusion in late April with “Chapter 24: The Return,” giving us a generally safe ending while creating a clean slate for Season 4 and beyond.

Once again following the adventures of the titular bounty hunter, Din Djarin (Pedo Pascal) and his tiny charge, Grogu, this season spent more time developing characters like Bo-Katan Kryze, played by Katee Sackhoff. We also got a glimpse into an unsteady galaxy following the collapse of the Empire, with the New Republic seeming more at risk than ever.

While a Season 4 release date has yet to be confirmed by Disney, fans can rest assured knowing showrunners are hard at work creating new stories for Mando and Grogu. However, it’s probably going to be awhile before we see future seasons of The Mandalorian on Disney+, with upcoming series including Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew taking presedence.

But for those wanting more of The Mandalorian, don’t fret, as Disney+ has just announced that the new installment of Disney Gallerywill make its debut on June 2, focusing on the making of Season 3. Check out the official teaser below:

Take a look behind the scenes of The Mandalorian. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian returns with an all-new special, “The Making of Season 3”, streaming June 28 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/LRvCUF2YAw — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) May 15, 2023

The announcement was certainly a surprise, to be sure, but a welcome one.

Will you be tuning in for the next installment of Disney Gallery? Let us know in the comments below.