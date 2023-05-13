A new Star Wars book has changed the dynamic between Anakin and Ahsoka forever.

“Star Wars: Timelines” (2023), written by Kristin Baver, Jason Fry, Cole Horton, Amy Richau, and Clayton Sandell, has placed a firm date on multiple iconic events in the Star Wars galaxy.

One character deserving of such treatment is Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s padawan who was first played by Ashley Eckstein in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and later, by Rosario Dawson in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and her own upcoming Disney+ show, Ahsoka.

Ahsoka’s story is epic, taking her from being Anakin’s first — and only — Padawan learner to her exit from the Jedi Order after being falsely accused of terrorism in the hallowed halls of the Jedi Temple itself and her later journey into joining the Rebellion as Fulcrum.

But her story starts much the same as many Jedi: being identified and taken from her family on her homeworld of Shili. Timelines establishes that this moment, as seen in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, took place in 33 BBY, when she was aged just three.

The shocking thing? That’s one whole year before young Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace) was discovered by Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) on Tattooine.

Technically, Ahsoka was a Jedi longer than Anakin, at least for a time. Of course, Anakin’s status as a potential chosen one with exceptional Force abilities means he advanced at a far quicker pace than the rest (even if, as we famously know, he was never granted the rank of Master).

The tragedy of Anakin and Ahsoka’s severed bond is one of the most compelling in all of Star Wars, and is sure to be mined even further as we see more of her in Ahsoka.

Previously, as befitted her rank, Ahsoka was always seen as the far more junior of the two, which also aligned with their teacher and apprentice dynamic. But as we saw in the Clone Wars, the pair had much to learn from one another, and in reality, this plus their relatively small age difference, meant they were far closer in their Jedi journeys than perhaps either even realized themselves.

